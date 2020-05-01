I'm trying to 'duplicate' to my family

Instagram

The 45-year-old man also talks about his divorce from wife Dr. Raina & # 39; Rainbow & # 39; Edwards-Barris during his appearance on the T.I. podcast, saying the divorce process is just 'part of life'.

Kenya Barris is aware of criticism of his new Netflix series "#BlackAF"During his recent appearance in YOU.On the podcast "expeditiously," the 45-year-old man addressed the backlash that came from most people who thought the show's cast was too light despite the title.

"This is based on my family. She is playing a version of my wife whose biracial. My wife is biracial, she is playing a version of that character," he said during the interview. "My kids, what Rashida and I were able to produce, looks like those kids, who are amazing. And I feel like, you know, I think sometimes we just need to do it, like I talked about, like getting more information."

"I think everyone's experience and opinion in terms of, you know colorism is real, and I get it. But if you just dug a little bit below the surface, you would understand that this is based on, biographical, this is based on my family, and I was trying to duplicate a version of who my family was, "he continued. "I think that would have calmed many natives, you know what I am saying, but at the same time, it is important that he did not, because he talks about the ideas that there are so many colors in the world, and shows that this is important for people, so I take the good with the bad. The ignorance with which I have a little problem. But I have good opinions with the bad, because if you listen to any of them you have to listen to all of them. "

He also discussed his ongoing divorce process with his wife, Dr. Raina "Rainbow" Edwards-Barris, saying that "it is part of life." Kenya shared, "If you look at the sitcoms and our stories, we're supposed to be fine. But 52% of marriages don't work. And the notion of understanding: We didn't know about therapy or we really don't understand it." We didn't really know whether to have the church or other married friends who would have given us the skeleton to do it any other way. "

Kenya also discussed how her divorce was announced on her birthday. "Somehow, somehow screwed up, it was announced on my birthday that I didn't present my birthday, but it was announced on my birthday. I don't know if people care if I get divorced. I'm nobody, especially at that point. suddenly it's in the newspapers when I get off the plane coming from Atlanta, "he explained.

"I have my wife calling me. I have my daughter who is in the second year of USC calling me. I have my daughter, who is in her senior year of high school, calling me because her friends are talking about it," he said. "I'm just not used to … it's a different world than I expected and I'm trying to experience it with the audience in real time. All of this is happening to me as it is happening in the air."