Ikey claims he has & # 39; Sex Tapes & # 39; Alexis Skyy after she slaps him with cease and desist

The star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; He sends a cease-and-desist letter to the fashion entrepreneur after he apologized for exposing her on Instagram, admitting that he did it out of 'anger'.

Alexis Skyy and Ikey's enmity is not yet over despite his public apologies. After the latter released a lengthy statement expressing remorse for exposing his former best friend, the reality star slapped him with a cease-and-desist letter.

Apparently, this has prompted Ikey to respond through his Instagram story, claiming he had sexual recordings with him. "Love and Hip Hop: HollywoodStar. The fashion entrepreneur wrote Thursday, April 30, "I didn't even threaten to release any of our sex tapes. WTF SMH ".

Ikey, however, can now stop exposing Alexis when he says he lost his phone with his "tea" on his old friend. "I don't have any more tea, I lost my phone with everything," he added.

It is unclear if Ikey referred to his "sexual recordings" with Alexis, or if he was protecting her, as her ex-boyfriend slapped her with a cease and desist letter. Fetty Wap after her alleged sexual recording leaked in 2017. "[You MUST STOP distributing and / or attempting to distribute this alleged video to all media outlets IMMEDIATELY," her lawyers threatened in the letter.

Meanwhile, Alexis stopped and gave up on Ikey, he was sent to him after exposing her on Instagram. The couple had been a close friend from 2015 until they had a fight earlier this month. But on Tuesday, Ikey seemed to have changed his tone, sending him a public apology through his Instagram Stories.

"When you get mad at someone you love, you say and do things out of anger!" In declaring his love for her, he added: "Once the smoke has cleared, the feelings are still there. And unlike many other situations and moments … I really love Alexis Skyy! From the bottom of my heart. So I can never shamelessly just do something to hurt or hurt her … My heart is so much bigger than that. "