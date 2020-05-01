IIT Madras College Selected for Nikkei Asia Award – Latest News

The Indian Madras Institute of Technology (IITM) said its faculty and award-winning Padma Shri T. Pradeep have been chosen for the Nikkei Asia 2020 Awards in the & # 39; Science and Technology & # 39; category.

The IITM professor has been selected for this honor in recognition of his pioneering work in nanotechnology-based water purification.

Pradeep is credited with developing nanotechnology-enabled water filters, which have helped deliver clean water at a cost of just 2 paise per liter in India.

In a statement issued here, IITM said that more than a crore of Indians have benefited from research conducted by the group led by Pradeep and Deepak Parekh, professor chair of the IITM Chemistry Department.

The Nikkei Asia Awards are given to people who have contributed to the sustainable development of the region and to the creation of a better future in Asia.

They are awarded annually in three areas: economic and business innovation, science and technology, and culture and community.

"Pradeep has brought laurels for himself, his research team, the institute and the country. In addition to the excellent scientific research carried out by the group led by him, Pradeep is making a great contribution in the critical area of ​​clean water. The institute He is proud of the excellent work done by him and his team, "said Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director of IITM, in the statement.

The award includes a 3 million yen cash component and an award certificate and is scheduled to be awarded in Tokyo later this year. First presented in 1996, the Nikkei Asia Awards have entered their 25th edition.

Thanking the institute for nominating him, Pradeep said: "My work is due to the intense dedication of my students, the atmosphere we have at IIT Madras, my funding agencies and my country. It has been my dream to do something for my country." "

Pradeep and his team have developed affordable and safe drinking water solutions using nanomaterials, from commercial scale science to commercial products, creating knowledge, technology and wealth for the social good, simultaneously.

It has shown that local nanotechnology, from excellent science to relevant technology, is possible in our institutions, with limited resources available from research grants, in the process that transforms students into entrepreneurs.

To expand the reach of these technologies globally and conduct additional research, several companies were incubated, securing risk financing, the IITM said.

In addition to these activities, Pradeep is a leading researcher and has earned many of the coveted awards from home and abroad for his contributions to science. The most recent is the 2018 World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) Prize in Chemistry.

He is the author of more than 470 scientific articles and inventor of 110 patents or patent applications.

According to IITM, Pradeep's pesticide removal technology is estimated to have reached some 9 million people. Along with its associates, it has incubated five companies and three of them have production units. Its nationally approved arsenic removal technology delivers arsenic-free water to approximately one million people every day.

