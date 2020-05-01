iit delhi: IIT-Delhi will grant a non-exclusive open license to companies for its COVID-19 test – Latest news

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, which has become the first academic institute to develop a COVID-19 test method, plans to grant a non-exclusive open license to companies to market the test, but at an additional price. .

While more than 40 companies have contacted the lead institute after obtaining ICMR approval for the test, IIT will license companies that meet its quality criteria and the test is expected to be on the market within three weeks.

"More than 40 companies, including some big names, have contacted us to market the test. We will grant open licenses to companies that meet the quality criteria set by us. We will also deliver the license at an additional price for companies that do not raise the price once commercialized. The test is expected to be on the market in three weeks, "said IIT Delhi director V Ramgopal Rao.

"We have sent questionnaires to companies that have sent expressions of interest. We have established criteria, including quality controls and manufacturing experience. We will select the companies soon and the institute will monitor them. So far we have identified three of them," he added. .

Developing the price, Rao said the test will cost less than Rs 500.

"The test method involves a cost of 200-300 rupees per test. Therefore, in general, the test should not be more than 500 rupees. If any company decides to do production as a CSR initiative, the price could be even less than that, "he said.

The method to detect COVID-19 that will significantly reduce the cost of testing, making it accessible to a large population in the country, developed by the institute, received ICMR approval last week.

IIT Delhi is the first academic institute to have obtained ICMR approval for a real-time PCR based diagnostic assay. The development also occurs in the context of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) which stops testing for COVID-19 cases through test kits made in China due to massive variation in test results, which exacerbates the challenge of controlling and containing the pandemic.

According to the team, the current test methods available are "probe-based," while the one developed by the IIT team is a "probe-free,quot; method, which reduces the cost of testing without compromising accuracy.

Using comparative sequence analysis, the IITD team identified unique regions (short stretches of RNA sequences) in the COVID-19 and SARS COV-2 genome.

RNA or ribonucleic acid is one of the main biological macromolecules that is essential for all known life forms. It performs several important biological functions related to protein synthesis, such as gene transcription, decoding, regulation, and expression.



"Through comparative sequence analysis, we have identified unique regions in COVID-19. These unique regions are not present in other human coronaviruses that provide an opportunity to specifically detect COVID-19," said Professor Vivekanandan Perumal, a senior member of the team.

"The primer sets, targeting unique regions in the COVID-19 spike protein, were designed and tested using the real-time polymerase chain reaction. The primers designed by the group specifically bind to conserved regions in more than 200 fully sequenced COVID-19 genomes. The sensitivity of this internal assay is comparable to that of commercially available kits, "he added.

The research team includes Drs Prashant Pradhan, Ashutosh Pandey and Praveen Tripathi, Postdoctoral Fellows Dr. Parul Gupta and Dr. Akhilesh Mishra and Professors Vivekanandan Perumal, Manoj B Menon, James Gomes and Bishwajit Kundu.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the death toll from the new coronavirus pandemic rose to 1,147 with 72 more deaths and the number of cases rose to 35,043 in the country on Friday.

The active cases of COVID-19 were 25,007, while 8,888 people recovered and one patient migrated. The total number of 35,043 cases includes 111 foreign citizens, according to data from the ministry updated in the morning.