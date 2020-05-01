Iconic Ford Mustang designer Gale Halderman dies at 87 – Up News Info Detroit

In addition to the Model T, the Ford Mustang some would say is one of the cars that made Ford part of the American classic. While the Pony Car is still traveling, its designer, Gale Halderman, passed away at age 87 from liver cancer.

Gale was proud to work for Ford for 40 years, and his legacy and contribution continue today. The way the Mustang came about was that Lee Iacoccca had a competition for a new concept car. It had to be sporty, exciting, personal and attractive to both men and women. Halderman stayed up late one night before a big meeting to outline his idea of ​​the car on the kitchen table. The design that would become the Mustang.

Like other Ford designers also working on his designs, Halderman and his boss Jim Oros collaborated together. His clay model that featured a long hood, short cover, and distinctive door scoops was the design that Iacocca would eventually choose.

Released in 1964-1965, the Pony car quickly became a popular seller. Ford manufactured just over half a million cars in the first year, and the convertible sold for around $ 2,500. Since then it has been a great seller with Ford Mustang enthusiasts and groups worldwide. Selling more than 10 million cars worldwide, over 6 generations of designs and 50 years of manufacturing that originated here in Michigan.

Gale Halderman worked as a designer and design executive, working alongside top Ford names such as Henry Ford II, Hal Sperlich, and Lee Iacocca. Even Bill Ford Jr. once had Gale as his boss. When Gale retired, he turned his family's Ohio barn into a museum.

In his museum, the walls are full of awards and sketches from his career. In addition to artist designs, she found it inspiring. Including some Mustangs. her daughter plans to continue the museum in honor of her father's legacy.

The Detroit Free Press reported: “As we mourn the loss of our dear friend Gale, we remember his incredible contribution to the presentation of our Pony car. While there were countless accomplishments in Gale Halderman's 40-year career at Ford Design, certainly none was more impactful than his work defining the shape of one of the world's most iconic cars, the Mustang, "said Ford spokesman Berj Alexanian. .

Gale Halderman is survived by three daughters, nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

