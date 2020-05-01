"I think Jared Goff is making a good comeback,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

(CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Rams suffered the curse of the Super Bowl losers last year, retreating from runners-up to miss the playoffs in 2019.

There were countless reasons for the regression. From Todd Gurley's production slump to Jared Goff's fight, to the defense stepping back, they were all factors in a 9-7 finish. But aside from the team's performance, there was also a big improvement made by the San Francisco 49ers from 4-12 to 13-3 and a Super Bowl appearance.

The Niners, not to mention the Seahawks and Cardinals, don't seem to have gone down throughout this offseason, meaning this division is likely going to be pretty tough once again. The most recent win totals have the 49ers set at 10.5 wins, Seahawks second at 9.5, the Rams third at 8.5 and the Cardinals at the rear at 7.5.

SportsLine NFL analyst Kenny White analyzed those totals, saw what the teams did in free agency and in the draft, and had a feeling the Rams are the best game & # 39; over & # 39; for the 2020 season.

"My strongest game will be the Los Angeles Rams to return this year," White said in an interview with Katie Johnston of Up News Info Local. "Eight and a half wins, that's all. This is a team that was in the Super Bowl two years ago. They have all their main pieces back. I know Todd Gurley is now in Atlanta, but the riders really cost ten cents a dozen. They have their quarterback Jared Goff, who had a bad year last year. I think he is recovering well. "

Goff's completion percentage and yard totals didn't show a big drop last season. Rather, it was his touchdown rate and his touchdown-interception ratio that fell. After throwing 32 career touchdowns in 2018 against 12 interceptions, he threw just 22 touchdown passes last year and 16 interceptions. But, as White explains, even in a bad year, the team was pretty solid on metrics outside of a particular area.

"His offense still ranked fifth in the NFL in yards per game on a median basis and his defense was number 10," White said. "They are one of the few teams that had both offense and defense in the Top 10. Their offensive line fell a bit last year, ranking 22nd. Their Super Bowl year, their offensive line was number four. In somewhere in the middle is where that number will drop. I think you'll see an improvement per line, an improvement from Goff. Eight and a half is such a low number. I have them at half past nine onwards.

Of course, Rams fans will notice that the team did little to reinforce that offensive line this offseason. The organization re-signed left tackle Andrew Whitworth, 38, but selected only one lineman in the draft (Clemson's guard Tremayne Anchrum in the seventh round). They added three more linemen as undrafted free agents, but a team hoping to be a playoff contender probably wouldn't depend on undrafted boys to get them into the postseason.

Still, there is plenty of talent on the list, and the organization tackled some of their biggest outings (Gurley, Brandin Cooks) in the draft. In general, one thing is for sure. NFC West appears to be a difficult road to the postseason once again.