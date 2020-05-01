Hundreds of Rohingya Muslims trapped in the sea in refugee crisis with "Zero hope,quot;

BANGKOK – Somewhere in turquoise waters, perhaps where the Bay of Bengal meets the Andaman Sea, there are wooden boats filled with Rohingya refugees, adrift for more than 10 weeks.
They were prevented from docking in Malaysia, their preferred destination, and Bangladesh, their home port. Starting this week, human rights groups that had been trying to track the ships by satellite lost sight of them. Each boat, there were at least three, carried hundreds of Rohingya Muslims desperate for refuge and at the mercy of human traffickers.
"I feel like crying, realizing the situation of my brothers and sisters who are still floating in the deep sea," said Mohammad Yusuf, a chief imam in one of the refugee camps in Bangladesh, where approximately 1 million Rohingya they have taken refuge after fleeing. waves of persecution and violence in neighboring Myanmar.
The ships had been caught in what the United Nations has called a dangerous "human ping-pong game,quot;. The Bangladeshi government refused to accept them, arguing that it has already accepted many Rohingya and has borne a much larger share of the burden in the refugee crisis than any other nation.
But with Malaysia refusing to allow ships to dock amid a national coronavirus blockade, and a xenophobic mood sweeping the region, the ships had nowhere to go.
"Bangladesh has taken on very heavy responsibilities for Rohingya refugees and should not be left alone to meet these challenges," said Steven Corliss, representative of the United Nations refugee agency in Bangladesh. "But rejecting desperate people may not be the answer."
The deadly results of such rejection became apparent on April 15 when another Rohingya ship that failed to dock in Malaysia was rescued by the Bangladesh Coast Guard. About 400 malnourished and dehydrated figures, many of them children, left the warehouse, where they had been detained by human traffickers.
The United Nations refugee agency, which assessed the condition of the refugees, did not quantify how many Rohingya perished on the trip, simply saying that "many died and were thrown overboard." A significant number had suffered physical abuse at the hands of the traffickers, the agency said.
The Rohingya who survived that trip are now quarantined by the coronavirus in a temporary camp in Bangladesh.
People smugglers smuggling Rohingya from internment camps in Myanmar or refugee camps in Bangladesh prey on some of the most vulnerable people on earth. Mostly stateless and traumatized by During decades of persecution by the Myanmar army, many Rohingya are desperate to reach Malaysia, where they can find work as undocumented workers. Around 100,000 are registered with the United Nations refugee agency, and many more live on the fringes of society without any paperwork.
The Rohingya trade in women and girls provides handcuffs for Rohingya men, ensuring that an already deprived community continues to suffer in another country.
Hundreds of Rohingya have died trying to reach Malaysia. Some were thrown overboard from overloaded vessels when the voyages dragged on because countries denied them a safe harbor. Others were buried in mass graves in the jungle when their families were unable to pay the traffic charges that suddenly increased during the trip, a common tactic by human traffickers to squeeze more money out of the trade.
But the feeling of hopelessness in the camps, where hundreds of thousands of people are chronically underemployed, has prompted the Rohingya to put their lives in the hands of smugglers.
"Human traffickers must be punished, not these innocent Rohingya," Yusuf said.
The conditions on the boats have been compared to those of modern slave ships, with Rohingya women and children so tight in the dark hold that they can hardly be stretched.
When coastguards and navies in Thailand and Malaysia intercepted boats, they sometimes dumped packets of instant noodles and boxes of drinking water on board the ships. But by refusing to give them shelter, Southeast Asian authorities sentence many Rohingya to death, human rights groups say.
In interviews, survivors said they got used to the daily rhythm of bodies thrown overboard.
In 2015, Malaysian police discovered nearly 140 graves and birdcages made from branches in jungle camps for Rohingya and Bangladeshi traffickers trying to get from Thailand to Malaysia.
The authorities of both countries have been accused of complicity in trade and of hindering efforts to eradicate it. While Thailand eventually convicted nine officials for participating in human trafficking schemes, no Malay has been held accountable.
The persecution of the Rohingya intensified in 2017 when the Buddhist majority army in Myanmar unleashed what United Nations officials described as a campaign with genocidal intent. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya crossed the Myanmar-Bangladesh border, bringing with them stories of executions and mass rapes.
Many Rohingya now live in bare hillside refugee camps that were once filled with bamboo and fruit trees in eastern Bangladesh. Conditions that were crowded and hot even before the coronavirus epidemic are now even more severe, according to humanitarian organizations.
No Rohingya has been confirmed to have contracted the virus in the camps, although the evidence is limited. Concerned about the spread of the virus among refugees, the Bangladeshi government has banned most humanitarian workers. With certain social distancing rules in place, some Rohingya have lost the few low-paying jobs they had.
Now that approximately 80 percent of humanitarian workers have been excluded from the camps, major medical campaigns, such as measles vaccines, have been halted. The latrines are flooding while there is not enough water for showers, residents said. A ban on mobile internet instituted by the government of Bangladesh has worsened conditions.
Despite the dangers of the trip, some camp residents said, the dangerous passage to Southeast Asia could still be worth it.
A refugee who fled to Bangladesh in 2017 said that if he could afford it, he would send his children to Malaysia. Another cursed the money he had lost from a failed trip in a previous sailing season.
"People are always looking for a better and safer life," said Sirajul Mustafa, who lives in the Kutupalong camp, the world's largest refugee settlement. “Runners continue to attract them. They are taking risks without knowing the consequences. "
From his bamboo hut in Kutupalong, Mohammed Noor summed up the Rohingya condition.
"There was no great hope before," he said, "but now zero hope."