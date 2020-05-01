Hubble saw a comet in the midst of disintegration, and it's impressive: BGR

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured images of a comet in the midst of fragmentation.

Observations of comets as they drift apart are incredibly rare, and scientists are eager to study and compare Hubble images to learn more about how the process unfolds.

The comet, C / 2019 Y4 (ATLAS) was only seen in late 2019, so scientists appear to have caught it just in time to see it crumble.

The Hubble Space Telescope, a former workhorse for NASA and the European Space Agency, is great for capturing images of distant features of our galaxy and even other galaxies, but that doesn't mean it's always looking for objects of interest on the horizon. . As evidence of that, the telescope just saw something very special here in our neck of the woods.

Comet C / 2019 (ATLAS) is drifting apart. Scientists haven't had much time to study the comet, as it was discovered in December 2019, but as a new set of Hubble images reveals, it's now breaking apart before our very eyes.

Comets are frozen, and when the Sun warms them, they begin a process called degassing, leaving a soft trail. These types of objects can detach from themselves for many different reasons, and sometimes they completely disintegrate if their core just can't cope with stress. In the case of C / 2019 Y4, astronomers don't know exactly why the comet apparently self-destructs, but they are eager to see how the process unfolds. You can see an animation of the images below.

"This is really exciting, both because such events are super cool to watch and because they don't happen very often," said Quanzhi Ye, a lead observer. "Most fragmenting comets are too dark to see. Events on such a scale only occur once or twice per decade. "

It is also giving scientists the opportunity to study how comets fragment, as such a sighting is very rare. Comparing Hubble-captured images to each other to tell the story of what is happening to the comet has been challenging, according to David Jewitt of UCLA, who leads a team studying the comet.

"Their appearance changes substantially between the two days, so much so that it is quite difficult to connect the dots," says Jewitt. "I don't know if this is because the individual pieces turn on and off when they reflect sunlight, act like flickering lights on a Christmas tree, or because different shards appear on different days."

But regardless of whether Hubble's observations will be enough to paint a clear picture of what's happening with C / 2019 Y4, scientists enjoy every second. "It's pretty special to take a look at this dying comet with Hubble," says Jewitt.

Image Source: NASA / ESA