Hrithik Roshan thanks Rishi Kapoor for always being there for him.

Rishi Kapoor's death was something that left not only Bollywood fans but the entire country in shock. The actor last breathed in a Mumbai hospital at 8:45 a.m., leaving an eternal void in the hearts of his fans. Rishi Kapoor's fan list also includes Hrithik Roshan, who has always shared a bond with the late actor.

Earlier today, Hrithik took to social media and wrote an emotional note to express his gratitude and pay tribute to the great soul that was Rishi Kapoor. Hrithik shared an old photo in which he was seen with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. His caption for the image read: “Even your love had so much energy that I had to be vigilant every time you called. I don't think that ever in my life I could continue sitting when you spoke to me. Every time Dad called and said "Chintu uncle just saw your movie and he's calling you," I used to get up, beat my heart and start walking around the room, preparing myself for the deluge of love and rebuke so genuinely mixed in your own way. inimitable it was difficult for an observer to distinguish which was which. You gave me strength in my weakest moments. It felt so incredibly incredible to think that Rishi Kapoor liked my job. That made me believe in myself. "

He also added: "Thank you for every time you picked up the phone and tried hard, thanks for repeatedly pointing out my mistakes, thanks for that constant support and encouragement, Uncle Chintu, there will never be any actor or human like you." . Thank you for being my childhood, for literally screaming out loud on my eardrums about the importance of hard work. And for being so blatantly and ridiculously honest that he made me believe every word you said. I, the world, and all who touched and inspired will miss you. Very much "

Rishi Kapoor passed away after losing a two-year battle with leukemia. Our wishes are with his family and loved ones.