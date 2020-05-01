How to watch Nickelodeon's Kids & # 39; Choice Awards: celebrate together

the Nickelodeon The Kids' Choice Awards are bringing back the slime, but they will look a little different this year!

The annual awards show was slated to air on March 22, but was one of the first events postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With children across the country casting millions of votes, the network has created a new program: the Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together.

In addition to the star-studded appearances, Nickelodeon will also donate $ 1 million to No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit organization that helps millions of families and children affected by child hunger.

With previews of new series and celebrities receiving honorary awards, you don't want to miss this! Check out all the details on how to look below so you can join in the fun.

When are the children's choice awards and what time do they start?

Nickelodeon will be released Nickelodeon's Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate together on Saturday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET and again at 8 p.m. PT.