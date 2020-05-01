How to watch Nickelodeon's Kids & # 39; Choice Awards: celebrate together

the Nickelodeon The Kids' Choice Awards are bringing back the slime, but they will look a little different this year!
The annual awards show was slated to air on March 22, but was one of the first events postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With children across the country casting millions of votes, the network has created a new program: the Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together.
In addition to the star-studded appearances, Nickelodeon will also donate $ 1 million to No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit organization that helps millions of families and children affected by child hunger.
With previews of new series and celebrities receiving honorary awards, you don't want to miss this! Check out all the details on how to look below so you can join in the fun.
When are the children's choice awards and what time do they start?
Nickelodeon will be released Nickelodeon's Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate together on Saturday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET and again at 8 p.m. PT.
How you look
The award show will air on Nickelodeon for cable subscribers, but if you don't have a cable subscription, you will be able to watch on live TV streaming services with Nickelodeon in your package.
Who is the host?
Victorious alum victoria justiceis configured as virtual master of ceremonies the big night.
Who are the nominees?
Avengers Endgame has the lead with 11 nominations and Taylor Swift It is the second most nominated with five. Other notable nominees include Lil Nas X, Tiffany Haddish,Lizzo and John Cena. To see the full list, click here.
Who else is ready to appear?
Cast members of The Avengers: Endgame will take the virtual stage and so will Lebron James. The NBA MVP and two-time Olympic gold medalist will receive the 2020 Generation Change Award, which honors his passion for making positive changes in the world by giving back to his community through his charity, The LeBron James Family Foundation.
What more can you expect?
In addition to all the awards, viewers will get a sneak peek at Nickelodeon's new live-action series The astronauts Nickelodeon will also show its support for the No Kid Hungry campaign, donating $ 1 million in support of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
