How to use your DSLR or mirrorless camera as a webcam

If you've been working from home for the past few weeks, you've probably had to join more than a few video conferences. Or maybe you've been using video chat apps to keep in touch with friends and family while you are away. Either way, you've probably noticed that your laptop's webcam is, well, junk. It leads to blurry, pixelated video calls and unflattering viewing angles.

There are a few ways to tackle this problem. You could buy a suitable webcam, but good luck finding one of those in stock. You can reuse an old smartphone and use it as a webcam, if you have one out there. Any of those could be a little better than your laptop's webcam.

But if you really want to step up your video calling game, you can use a mirrorless or DSLR camera as a webcam for your computer and have the best video of anybody in your group chat.

A real camera is key to improving your video call game

Depending on your camera and computer, this can be as simple as installing software and simply using a USB cable to connect your camera to your computer. If you have a relatively modern Canon camera and a Windows PC, there is now an app available that allows you to connect the camera to your computer via standard USB and use it as a webcam. There are software-only solutions for other cameras and also for Mac, but they often involve software-created "virtual,quot; webcams that some applications cannot use (including, unfortunately, Zoom).

The "easiest,quot; method includes spending some money. Most people will probably need additional hardware that turns a camera's HDMI output into a USB input. These devices are called USB capture cards and generally cost $ 100 or more. Thanks to the global pandemic, they are also very difficult to find in stock. But we have tested this IOGear model and it works fine. Unlike the popular Elgato Cam Link, the IOGear model is available on B,amp;H Photo right now.

You will also need an HDMI cable that can be connected to your camera, which probably means a Micro HDMI on the end that goes to your camera. You can get a full-length Micro HDMI cable or an adapter that turns the largest HDMI plug into a Micro HDMI. Once the camera is connected, you will want to enable the "Clean HDMI,quot; output, which will remove all exposure information from the camera and provide you with unobstructed video feed. Depending on your camera, this is done by putting the camera in its video mode or by toggling an option in a configuration menu. Consult your camera manual to find out how to do it on your model.

In addition to the USB capture device or software for your computer, you'll also want to have some way to mount your camera for video calls. This may be as simple as a basic tripod, but if you're looking to place the camera on a desktop monitor like a traditional webcam, things can get a little more complicated. There are mounts and clamps you can buy to attach the camera to your desk and raise it to eye level, but you just have to figure out how to make it work for your own situation. I have been able to get a GorillaPod wrapped around the arm of my monitor to make it work, but it is not the most elegant solution.

Finally, since using your camera as a webcam means it's basically on and streaming video to your computer constantly, you'll want to get an A / C adapter to power the camera instead of relying on its batteries. Some cameras can be charged via USB-C battery chargers and banks, while others require special manufacturer A / C adapters. You'll also want to disable the camera's automatic shutdown features. Check your camera manual to see what you need.

Other things to consider:

Most webcams have wide angle lenses, making it easy to stay in the frame. If you primarily want to use this setting to make video calls, then you should use the widest lens you have for your mirrorless or digital SLR camera, otherwise your video calls will be totally face-to-face and will constantly drift out of the frame.

You should also try using the fastest lens you have available. The smaller the aperture (the number after the f / on your camera lens), the more blurry and pleasing your background will look. You'll want to be at least f / 2.8, but if you can go down, that's better. I set my Fujifilm 16mm lens to its lowest aperture of f / 1.4 for the best effect.

Your camera is likely to have some sort of face detection autofocus, which you should enable. That way, if you change your seat or move, you will only follow your face to stay focused. You will probably hear your lens refocus as it tracks you, but people on the other end of your video chats are unlikely to hear you.

Keeping the camera constantly on and streaming live video to your computer for long periods of time can heat up parts of your camera, and in some cases, a camera could turn off if it overheats. It is smart to turn off the camera between calls.

Once you have all the parts, setting up the camera is as simple as plugging the cable into the side of the camera, plugging the other end into the capture card, and then plugging it into your computer and turning on the camera. Both Windows and macOS will automatically recognize the camera as a webcam and it will be available as an option in Zoom, Google Meet, FaceTime, or any other software you use for video calls. From there, you can enjoy the glory of the image quality of your expensive webcam.