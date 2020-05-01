How to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Boston during the coronavirus

The way we celebrate special occasions now looks dramatically different than it was before the coronavirus. Easter and Easter saw foods and traditions celebrated at Zoom. Patriot Day celebrations were canceled and replaced by virtual alternatives. And although Cinco de Mayo, a day intended to commemorate the 1862 victory of the Mexican army over France in the Battle of Puebla, has become a noisy day of consuming tacos and daisies, this year it will also move to the interior.

Go ahead: There are still ways to safely celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Tuesday, as local restaurants offer taco packages, margarita kits, and virtual parties. Here are a few options:

1. Pick up some tacos in the Cosmic day popup.

A taco in Cosmic. —Cosmic

Cosmic debuted just over a month before COVID-19's success, with chef Colton Coburn-Wood bringing innovative and modern Mexican food and drinks to the South End Revolution Hotel. The restaurant and bar have been closed since the dinner ban was first issued, but will reopen in a bang from a one-day pop-up window on Cinco de Mayo. Until May 3, diners can order taco kits that serve three or four people; a mix of guacamole, fries, and salsa; and liters of fresh margarita mix. Contactless pickup is available May 5 from noon to 5 p.m.; Orders can be made here.

2. Stop by Loco for a Cinco de Mayo party in a box.

Anyone who wants to go beyond tacos can order Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar & # 39; s Cinco Box, a one-stop shop that includes everything you need for a Cinco de Mayo festive party. Inside the box, diners will find eight tacos, guacamole, chips and salsa, wings, pans, a margarita kit, and a six-pack of Mexican beers. The package also comes with a bottle of Loco hot sauce plus mini piñatas, Loco sunglasses, koozies, and more loot. The restaurant will stream live songs from DJ Ryan Brown on Tuesday for your party's entertainment needs. Each Cinco Box costs $ 150, serves four to six people and can be picked up on May 5 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Call 617-917-5626 to order.

3. Order in advance the new Citrus & Salt Fiesta Box.

Back Bay Citrus & Salt Mexican restaurant will begin offering takeaways and delivery on Tuesday, and will start with a package focused on Cinco de Mayo. The Fiesta Box serves two and includes three types of tacos, plus fries, guacamole, and churros. Do you need something to wash everything? The restaurant will have a number of margarita kits on the menu, including a house margarita mix, a mix of Beautiful Liar with prickly pear infusion, and a mix of Tequila Take the Wheel coconut and pomegranate. Pre-orders start May 1; Please note that Fiesta Boxes and margarita mixes are not available through Uber Eats.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

4. Quench your thirst with a daisy kit.

Speaking of margarita kits: There is an influx of them now being sold in Boston, with the caveat that you must supply your own tequila. At the Seaport, the Empire Asian Restaurant & Lounge offers cocktail kits, including one for your spicy guava margarita, complete with a whole melon to serve. Barbara Lynch's The Butcher Shop includes a grapefruit margarita mix on its take-out menu, Bartaco sells its margarita house made for four, and Alcove offers a liter of margarita mix to pick up or deliver. And at the Dorchester and South End locations of Yellow Door Taqueria, house margarita, jalapeño margarita, and coconut margarita kits are available for pickup. (Feeling more festive? Yellow Door also offers a Text a Taco feature, which you can use to text a friend for a $ 5 taco.)

5. Attend a virtual Cinco de Mayo party at Cheeky Monkey Brewing Co.

Zoom doesn't take a break for Cinco de Mayo. At the Cheeky Monkey Brewing Co. on Landsdowne Street, the holidays will be celebrated virtually, with a Zoom party on May 5 at 9 p.m. Prepare a batch of margaritas as Boston DJs Ryan Nichols, DJ Tao, and Danny Donuts provide the beats. Attendees in the most festive outfit in the room will win prizes, including a trip to Tulum, Mexico (which can be redeemed once we're allowed to travel again). The party is free, but you can register here.

6. Learn how to make tacos, sauces, and Mexican desserts on the street at home.

In early April, Airbnb launched Airbnb Online Experiences, an in-home iteration of Airbnb Experiences aimed at bringing cooking, fitness, music and entertainment classes to the comfort of your living room. If you're hoping to cook your own Cinco de Mayo feast without using pickup or delivery, there are a few classes on Airbnb that can help. Learn how to make Mexican street tacos; cooking traditional sauces using roasted, raw, and fried methods; and delve into three types of Mexican desserts. Classes range from $ 9 to $ 19 per person.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.