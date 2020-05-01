How the Met Gala evolved from a $ 50 dinner to fashion's biggest night

The history of the Met Gala can be divided into three periods: Eleanor Lambertfounding, the Diana Vreeland rebirth and the Anna Wintourempire.

Without these style icons, the Met Gala would simply be a fundraiser rather than the party of the year. It could even be said that without these pioneers, fashion would not be included among the works of art that are currently exhibited for the masses in the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Instead, these timeless pieces would remain in the vaults of the famous workshops, gathering dust.

But Eleanor Lambert, among others, had a different vision for the sets designed by Christian dior, Coco Chanel and designers from all over the world. As a fashion publicist, who founded the Council of Fashion Designers of America and New York Fashion Week, Eleanor believed that, contrary to popular belief, clothing and other garments are just as valuable as upcoming ones. Picasso or Miguel Angel, thus gaining a place among other historical articles.

Of course, convincing intellectuals of this idea required effort and a lot of money.