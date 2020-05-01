How the Met Gala evolved from a $ 50 dinner to fashion's biggest night

The history of the Met Gala can be divided into three periods: Eleanor Lambertfounding, the Diana Vreeland rebirth and the Anna Wintourempire.
Without these style icons, the Met Gala would simply be a fundraiser rather than the party of the year. It could even be said that without these pioneers, fashion would not be included among the works of art that are currently exhibited for the masses in the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Instead, these timeless pieces would remain in the vaults of the famous workshops, gathering dust.
But Eleanor Lambert, among others, had a different vision for the sets designed by Christian dior, Coco Chanel and designers from all over the world. As a fashion publicist, who founded the Council of Fashion Designers of America and New York Fashion Week, Eleanor believed that, contrary to popular belief, clothing and other garments are just as valuable as upcoming ones. Picasso or Miguel Angel, thus gaining a place among other historical articles.
Of course, convincing intellectuals of this idea required effort and a lot of money.
But having earned his place among the elites in New York had its advantages. For one thing, Lambert had access to people with deep pockets. Second, his experience as a publicist gave him the knowledge to attract attention for a great cause.
With these two things in mind, invitations were sent in 1948 to the New York upper and upper echelon of the fashion industry, welcoming them to a fancy dinner party and reminding them to bring their checkbooks; they would need it.
In the early years, the dinner cost $ 50 to attend, equivalent to $ 550 in 2020, and was held at New York City hot spots like Rainbow Room, Central Park, or Waldorf Astoria. It was a picturesque and intimate evening for the elite of the elite that would keep the Costume Institute afloat for years to come.
And although Lambert's dinner marked the opening of a new exhibition, as tradition dictates, the themes were not introduced until fashionformer editor Diana Vreeland It entered the scene in 1972.
Francesco Scavullo / Condé Nast via Getty Images
Fresh out of her role as Editor-in-Chief of fashionVreeland was looking for a new position to fuel his desire for creativity and general flamboyance. Your A-list environment, which included Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, knew of such wishes and is rumored to have "raised enough money to finance his salary for the first two years," according to Architectural Summary.
With a funded salary, Diana was hired as a consultant for the Costume Institute in 1972, prompting a series of changes that altered the course of history. Gone are the monotonous dinners at the Waldorf Astoria and in its place were grand themed parties at the Met.
From then on, the event would be recognized as Met Ball, a more appropriate name for a gathering of his stature. Although, informally, it was dubbed the "Festival of the Year,quot; or the "East Coast Oscars," due to the rapidly growing guest list filled with artists, politicians, and actors.
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Unlike her predecessor, Vreeland was open to entertaining all guests, even if they were not considered New York's elite. He didn't care if Bianca Jagger and Diana Rossthey mingled and mingled with politicians or socialites. Vreeland was more concerned with small details, like the smell of the Met's basement.
According to NY In the magazine, he once requested that the scent of opium be pumped into the room for a 1980 China exhibition. On another occasion, he made Chanel Cuir de Russie wallow.
Such demands were unconventional at the moment, but as a museum official said New York Times Magazine in 1981, "He forgot his lack of integrity for a period; he gives visibility to the Costume Institute that no money could buy."
Diana recognized in the same piece that it was "difficult,quot; to work with, but she would not settle for anything less than beautiful. Like the eighteenth-century women he adored, Vreeland believed that "giving pleasure and being attractive was a must."
Patrick McMullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
She continued to uphold these beliefs until the end of her life in 1989. Her final exhibition was The Age of Napoleon, although many say that the Vreeland years ended in 1994, a year before Anna Wintour went up in flames.
For 1995, the relationship between fashion and the Met was firmly cemented, so it only made sense for the last Editor-in-Chief to assume the role of president. For 2005, the Met Gala was not just "the party of the year,quot;, it was "Anna Wintour & # 39; s party of the year. "
Aesthetically, the publisher did not change anything. The Met Ball was still as grand and exaggerated as Diana Vreeland had imagined. However, what Anna Wintour brought was an air of sophistication and exclusivity. Diana could have welcomed the power of the star, but Anna did much more.
In the 2005 documentary, First monday of may, it was revealed that Anna's influence went beyond the seating arrangement. Although the documentary focused heavily on the exhibition, Wintour was seen deciding which celebrities each designer or brand would be allowed to invite, thus determining the appearance of the stars.
Rose Hartman / Getty Images
As a Hollywood reporter previously explained source, "fashion bring the designers clothes to the magazine. They expose it all and then pair celebrities with designers and their dresses. The level of control is amazing. The invasion of Baghdad was nothing compared to this. If Michael Kors comes, Anna is deciding which celebrity Michael Kors will wear and which Michael Kors outfit the celebrity will wear. "
She and the Met team went a step further when they stated in their 2014 invitations that "gentlemen should wear a white tie," while women will wear evening dresses. Additionally, they implemented a strict social media ban in 2015, though celebrities found a gap in this by taking a now-historical selfie in the museum's bathroom.
Although they never gave a reason for this request, it can be assumed that it is because Anna considered it necessary. In 2005 she said NY magazine that felt the ball had "lost its glamor,quot;.
And while it is not strictly necessary to adhere to the theme, attendees are expected to dress appropriately.
Such rules, spoken or not, are what helped elevate this gala and this charity to a whole new level, not only in terms of popularity but also in its ability to raise money. 2019 was a record year for the Costume Institute as the Notes on the camp the ball raised $ 15 million.
In the future, planning the Met Gala will prove to be a challenge, as Wintour and his team try to overcome that of previous years. But with the coronavirus leading to the 2020 Gala indefinitely postponed, it seems that the fashion world will have to wait patiently to see what magic they can achieve for It was time exposition.
%MINIFYHTMLfd47dfc404aa75fc9890427abc723b2f15%