How SVU was going to reintroduce Stabler and what happens now

Remember when Law and order: SVU boss Warren leight joked some important returns? It was the Stablers. Yes, SVU was preparing for the return of Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) before production stopped due to the spread of the coronavirus. Leight revealed plans to bring Kathy Stabler back (Isabel Gillies) at the end of Season 21 on the show's official podcast.

"We had heard distant thunder over Chris Meloni returning in the fall and we were going to lay the groundwork for that. We were going to see Kathy Stabler come back very upset. Her son had been shot by a team of neer – there are wells and they may have been drugged , and we were going to revisit Simon's apparent overdose and we were going to learn about the strains at the Stabler, what had happened to Stabler's family after Elliot left SVU and apparently he left them, "Leight said.