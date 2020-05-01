How SVU was going to reintroduce Stabler and what happens now

Remember when Law and order: SVU boss Warren leight joked some important returns? It was the Stablers. Yes, SVU was preparing for the return of Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) before production stopped due to the spread of the coronavirus. Leight revealed plans to bring Kathy Stabler back (Isabel Gillies) at the end of Season 21 on the show's official podcast.
"We had heard distant thunder over Chris Meloni returning in the fall and we were going to lay the groundwork for that. We were going to see Kathy Stabler come back very upset. Her son had been shot by a team of neer – there are wells and they may have been drugged , and we were going to revisit Simon's apparent overdose and we were going to learn about the strains at the Stabler, what had happened to Stabler's family after Elliot left SVU and apparently he left them, "Leight said.
"We were going to lay the groundwork to anticipate Elliot's return, of course, in his own series. We had a feeling that the first episode of next year for SVU He was going to bring Elliot back, so we foreshadowed that and we'll explain a little bit more what happened to Simon, "he continued.
Because the show closed production while in the middle of episode 21 of the series, these plans will change in season 22. Leight said viewers may see some form of episode 23 of season 21 in season 22 and the events. Finals can be reduced to just a sneak peek in the new season.
"It is very difficult for me to say to NBCUniversal and (Dick Wolf), Pueden Can you wait to introduce Elliot because I had something in mind?" Leight said.
While it remains to be seen how television production will change in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Leight confirmed that Stabler will appear in the season 22 premiere before his own series takes flight. "It remains to be seen if we will see his family as well. There are many moving parts," he said. "It's not just about SVU Season opener is how we help launch the new series and how much crossover there will be between Elliot and Olivia as the season progresses. "
Executive producer Julie Martin He said the 10-year gap between when Meloni and her character left the series and her return to the franchise leaves a challenge for the writing team.
Meloni's return to the franchise was announced in March 2020. The character of Stabler will lead the New York Police organized crime task force.
Another lap planned for the end of the season: Rick Foxthe character of the lawyer Edgar Goodwin, but in a more social capacity for Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) Leight said that since Benson lost his brother and Tucker (Robert John Burke), they hoped to give it a little "spring,quot; after all the loss. There were also plans to address the change in relationship between Benson and Carisi (Peter Scanavino) now that he left the squad to be the unit's ADA. That conflict may appear early in season 22.
Law and order: SVU it was previously renewed until season 24 on NBC.
