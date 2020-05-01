How Remdesivir was resurrected, a new hope for Covid-19 patients

Remdesivir, an antiviral drug designed to treat both hepatitis and a common respiratory virus, seemed destined to join thousands of other failed drugs after proving useless against those diseases. The drug was sent to the pharmaceutical scrap heap, almost forgotten by the scientists who once defended it.
But on Friday, the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency approval to withdraw as treatment for seriously ill patients with Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The story of the rescue and transformation of remdesivir attests to the powerful role played by federal funding, which enabled scientists working in the dark to conduct basic research without obvious financial benefits. This research depends almost entirely on government grants.
Dr. Mark Denison of Vanderbilt University is one of the few researchers who discovered the potential of remdesivir. He began studying coronaviruses a quarter of a century ago, a time when few scientists cared about them: Those that infected humans caused colds, he recalled, and scientists just wanted to know how they worked.
"We were interested from a biological perspective," recalled Dr. Denison. "No one was interested from a therapeutic perspective."
Neither he nor the dozens of other scientists interested in coronaviruses anticipated that a new one would unleash a plague that has killed nearly a quarter of a million people worldwide. The F.D.A. it was quick to approve remdesivir under emergency use provisions, after a federal trial showed modest improvements in seriously ill patients.
The trial, sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, included more than 1,000 hospitalized patients and found that those who received remdesivir recovered faster than those who received a placebo: in 11 days, versus 15 days. But the drug did not significantly reduce death rates.
Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the results were "a very important proof of concept,quot; but not a "knockout." President Trump praised the drug on Friday as "an important and,quot; really promising "treatment.
Remdesivir is approved only for seriously ill patients and only temporarily; Formal approval must come later. Still, some doctors working in intensive care units have embraced the drug as a major new weapon against a virus that is killing patients worldwide.
"It's a great first step," said Dr. Robert Finberg, chair of the department of medicine at the University of Massachusetts School of Medicine.
Little about the early history of remdesivir, manufactured by Gilead Sciences, suggested the hopes that are now thrust upon it.
Coronaviruses contain much more RNA than scientists once they theorized that a virus could. Many epidemic-causing viruses rely on this type of genetic material, and almost all of them constantly mutate. That's why flu viruses change from year to year.
In 2007, Dr. Denison discovered that coronaviruses have a powerful "screening,quot; system. If an error occurs while copying the RNA as the coronavirus replicates, it corrects the error. In laboratory experiments, the mutated coronaviruses were weaker, outnumbered by those without mutations.
Dr. Denison and other experts wondered if it would be possible to trick the virus with a drug that bypassed the proofreading system and blocked the virus's growing RNA chain, causing it to end prematurely.
When discussing this problem with another scientist at a meeting, Dr. Denison learned that Gilead Sciences had dozens of drugs that could be the solution. "All of these compounds had been archived for one reason or another," said Dr. Denison.
He found that most worked in laboratory tests to turn off coronaviruses, some better than others. One of the best was GS-5734, now known as remdesivir. "I like to call it Terminator," said Dr. Denison.
Remdesivir killed all known coronaviruses in Dr. Denison's tests. Later, researchers at the University of North Carolina discovered that the drug also killed viruses in infected animals.
That included not only coronaviruses that cause the common cold, but also SARS and MERS, including a coronavirus that infects only mice.
But the drug failed several tests in real life, not only against hepatitis but also against Ebola in Africa. The drug languished, not approved for any use, until a new coronavirus emerged.
As SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, began to become a pandemic, many scientists realized that remdesivir might be the best solution available. It had already undergone animal testing and human safety testing.
So doctors started giving it to patients in uncontrolled studies and even out of studies entirely. Anecdotes fueled demand. Gilead sponsored some of these studies and administered the drug to doctors who treated hundreds of patients under compassionate use, a legal exemption that allows the use of an unapproved drug to treat patients.
But none of this could demonstrate that a drug was useful for patients. He took the federal trial, in which many patients received a placebo, to demonstrate that remdesivir appears to have a modest effect.
Even a modest effect of the drug on hospitalized patients was a surprise, said Dr. Arnold Monto, an epidemiologist at the University of Michigan. He had hoped that patients like those at the federal trial would not respond.
They were seriously ill, and such patients often suffer not from their viral infections but from overreactions of the immune system. (That's why Tamiflu doesn't work well in patients with severe flu, he added.)
"Thank God we have something that works," said Dr. Monto.
Not everyone is convinced that remdesivir will deliver on its promise. A study in China, published this week in Lancet, found that the drug offers no benefit to seriously ill patients. And many experts want to see the trial data from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; So far, there have only been announcements about the results of administration officials.
Despite these questions, Gilead has been increasing production and currently has 1.5 million vials on hand, enough for about 150,000 patients. They will be provided to patients at no cost, said Daniel O’Day, the company's chief executive.
He wouldn't argue what Gilead might charge in the long term, after formal approval, but remdesivir is unlikely to be cheap, despite its origins in federally funded research.
"Gilead discovered this drug and developed this drug," said Mr. O’Day. "We have been involved all the way."
Some experts fear that taxpayers do not receive their debt.
"Their prices should reflect that the government invested not only substantial funds, but also in risky stages," said Dr. Aaron Kesselheim, a professor of medicine at Harvard University who studies the price of drugs.
If Gilead reaps all the rewards, he added, "That doesn't seem fair."