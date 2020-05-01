1/9
How blocking has changed the way Indians search Google
…Read more
2/9
Searches & # 39; near me & # 39; of chemists and Kirana stores see a massive increase
…Read more
3/9
Searches & # 39; The best & # 39; the rules remain, the themes are new
…Read more
4/9
Looking for new skills; validate purchasing decisions
…Read more
5/9
Look for immunity boosters up to 500%
Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.
…Read more
6/9
Personalized searches, including: & # 39; How to educate children at home & # 39 ;, & # 39; How to use WFH & # 39; and more
…Read more
7/9
Searches to pay bills online see a big jump
…Read more
8/9
Financial Advice Searches
…Read more
9/9
Google on-demand services such as & # 39; consult an online doctor & # 39 ;, & # 39; free video dating & # 39; and more
…Read more