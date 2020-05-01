How blocking has changed the way Indians search Google

How lockdown has changed the way Indians search on Google

How blocking has changed the way Indians search Google

These are unprecedented times. With the country blocked, digital dependency among Indians has increased exponentially. Netizens are using their time and going digital to observe, read, learn, and search for ideas on how they can stay productive indoors. Google India has released a report titled "What is India Search: Prospects for Brands Report,quot;, here are the key findings.

Searches & # 39; near me & # 39; of chemists and Kirana stores see a massive increase

Searches & # 39; near me & # 39; of chemists and Kirana stores see a massive increase

The closure of shopping malls and markets has led consumers to search for kirana chemicals and stores in their geographic locations. Because of this, "near me,quot; searches have seen a massive increase since March 2020. Queries such as "pharmacy near me,quot; (+ 58%), "grocery delivery near me,quot; (+ 550%), " dukaan ration "(+300%), and,quot; veterinary doctor near me "(+ 60%) have become increasingly common.

Searches & # 39; The best & # 39; the rules remain, the themes are new

Searches & # 39; The best & # 39; the rules remain, the themes are new

Another interesting finding is that consumers are looking for "the best,quot; of what they need and businesses that can help them find it. The "best,quot; searches, which have experienced high growth in India, continue to see a strong increase despite the current scenario. While 2019 saw a significant jump in queries such as "best headphones,quot; (+ 140%), "best / best 2W insurance,quot; (+ 116%) and "best mattress,quot; (+ 150%), the "best,quot; searches in 2020 They have adjusted to the idea of ​​limited mobility. They include queries such as "Best Movies,quot; (+ 35%) on YouTube and "Best Trading Platforms,quot; (+ 45%).

Looking for new skills; validate purchasing decisions

Looking for new skills; validate purchasing decisions

Indians are online to enrich their knowledge base, improve their skill levels, and seek validation of their purchasing decisions. Consumers are looking for answers to questions like "home gym,quot; (+ 93%), "5-minute recipes,quot; (+ 56%), as well as searches related to advanced skill sets like "machine learning,quot; (3X) and " data science "" (3X). With the majority of users confined to their homes, there has also been a great growth in queries such as "learning online,quot; (+ 85%), "teaching online,quot; (+ 148%) and "learning at home,quot; (78%).

Look for immunity boosters up to 500%

Look for immunity boosters up to 500%

Consultations in the health category have recently turned to "immunity,quot; (+ 500%). Searches for vitamin C, which grew by 40% in 2019, have increased by more than 150% in recent weeks, as have queries for herbs with medicinal properties such as "गिलोय,quot; (Giloy) (+ 380%) and remedies. Ayurvedic homemakers like "काढ़ा" (Kadha) (+ 90%).

Personalized searches, including: & # 39; How to educate children at home & # 39 ;, & # 39; How to use WFH & # 39; and more

Personalized searches, including: & # 39; How to educate children at home & # 39 ;, & # 39; How to use WFH & # 39; and more

Despite unprecedented scenarios, consumers continue to project that they want multi-time brands to understand their likes, dislikes, and interests based on their online footprints. In fact, one in two consumers searches for personalized brand information by searching for queries such as "how to educate children at home,quot; and "how to WFH,quot;. Well, while custom products seem to have decreased slightly, customization is clearly here. stay.

Searches to pay bills online see a big jump

Searches to pay bills online see a big jump

With the distant social lifestyle becoming the new normal, cash transactions have been left in the background. Searches like "How to pay the electricity bill online,quot; (+ 180%) are seeing an increase.

Financial Advice Searches

Financial Advice Searches

The growth in searches such as "mutual funds overnight,quot; (411%) and "mutual funds to invest now,quot; (249%) also shows that many consumers now depend on online resources to meet their short and long-term financial goals. term.

Google on-demand services such as & # 39; consult an online doctor & # 39 ;, & # 39; free video dating & # 39; and more

Google on-demand services such as & # 39; consult an online doctor & # 39 ;, & # 39; free video dating & # 39; and more

Indians, especially young people, increasingly seek to move towards a convenient and uncomplicated lifestyle with the help of on-demand services. This shifting mindset is driven by a very simple logic: "If I can get a taxi or pizza on demand, why not everything else?" This new development is evidenced by the growth in searches for "consult the doctor online,quot; (+ 60%), "collaborative software,quot; (+ 40%) and "free video appointments,quot; (+ 70%). In fact, the demand for such almost instantaneous gratification has led many traditional companies to switch to digital to meet people's changing needs. A central element of on-demand gratification has been video.

