How & # 39; Madden & # 39; predicts the 2020 NFL season, winner of Super Bowl 55 with updated rosters

The 2020 NFL season is almost done as the NFL Draft has come and gone and most major free agents have found homes.

But with the coronavirus pandemic canceling many major sporting events, some have wondered if the NFL will be next. Sports Business Daily reported that the NFL season can be delayed without weeks of rest and without the Pro Bowl. While the league currently plans to play an entire season, it is too early to say what will happen.

So if something make It happened, we thought it would be fun to see how the season would unfold if it went until "Madden NFL 20,quot;. We set it up so that there were accurate schedules, rosters, and depth charts for the 2020-21 NFL season. How will Tom Brady impact the Tampa Bay season? What about the DeAndre Hopkins or Stefon Diggs exchange?

We have the full NFL 2020-21 season results below, along with how we set it up.

POWER RANGES:

Buccaneers, Bills join the upper tier; Patriots and bears lag behind after 2020 draft

How our Madden 20 sim works

2020 NFL schedule

If I wanted to make things easier, I could have simulated the first season of my Madden franchise, but where's the fun in that? We already know how the 2019 season unfolded. So I created an offline franchise where I could control all 32 teams and forced wins to replicate the 2019 season. Why? Because the NFL schedule is based on the previous year's ranking.

From Wikipedia:

The NFL uses a strict scheduling algorithm to determine which teams play against each other from year to year, based on current division lineups and last season's final standings. … Generally, each team plays the other three teams in its own division twice, the four single-division teams in the AFC once, the four single-division teams in the NFC once, and two additional games within of the conference based on the Classification of the previous season.

While the official 2020 NFL schedule is not yet available, we already know the opponents. And I checked to make sure the opponents matched what is projected for 2020. So while the order will be outside of what the NFL decides, the opponents are the same in our simulation.

2020 NFL rosters

Thanks to Madden's community archives, many dedicated people work on up-to-date rosters to ensure all the latest NFL Draft free agency moves and picks are up to date. Many thanks to @ xAPATHYx13 in his community archive that included all free agency moves, as well as draft picks from the first four rounds of the NFL Draft, or relevant picks (like Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser, who was a pick of round five, but it is expected to start with New England).

But because I wanted to make this as realistic as possible, that list file wasn't exactly perfect. Since I moved from 2019 to 2020, I ran into some issues: free agency and retirements. For free agency, I kept as many relevant players (over 60 total) as possible for each team. For retirements, I had to be creative.

Players like Larry Fitzgerald, Drew Brees, and Adrian Peterson (among others) decided to leave him in the virtual world despite their real desires to move on. So to fix this I went to Madden's player rankings database and recreated all relevant players and put them back on their respective teams. I did this for 11 players.

There were also some newbies who were not in the community file list that I had to create on my own. I based my ratings on NFL.com's draft profile player comparisons. So for rookie Bucs receiver Tyler Johnson, I made him similar to Jakobi Meyers since that was his player competition.

I also had to make cuts to the roster as the teams are currently above the size of the 53-man roster they now have. No one who was going to have an impact on the sim was lost. Also, because I entered the 2020 season, I had to remove all rookies from the fake Draft Madden 2020 NFL.

2020 NFL depth charts

I based the depth charts from the OurLads database and a combination of common sense. I put some rookies in starting roles if their jumpsuits were close enough to the starter, and I put the players in higher jumpsuits in starting roles if there was a big enough difference. However, for the most part, depth charts are accurate to what is shown in OurLads. I used OurLads because the teams haven't released official depth charts yet.

Rules for the Madden simulation

The injuries are off. No moves on the list (no signings or free agency exchanges). Simmed with 7 minute quarters. No games were played with a user; they were all simmed through Madden.

Madden NFL predictions for the 2020 season

NFC classification

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/eb/b7/nfc-standings-madden-20_dvqw84dsz8tm1jga02d7d5f5b.png?t=-961541375,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



the Cowboys, Vikings, Bears, Buccaneers, Saints and Rams they all block playoff points.

the 49ers Surprisingly, he goes from the Super Bowl to missing the playoffs entirely in 2020, becoming the second consecutive NFC champion to do so. the Packers (9-7), Seahawks (9-7) and Eagles (8-8) They all made the playoffs in 2019, but they don't appear in 2020. Other teams that don't appear in the screenshot include the Panthers (8-8), Cardinals (7-8-1) Giants (5-10-1), Falcons (5-11) Red Skins (4-12) and the Lions (4-12).

AFC classification

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/1e/7/afc-standings-madden-20_1uucipadigjen1awi021zaf3cm.png?t=-961541375,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



the Crows, Bosses, Foals, Browns, Titans and Accounts all playoff points locked in 2020.

Just the Jeans (8-8) and Patriots (6-10) miss playoffs in 2020 after reaching postseason in 2019. Other teams not featured in screenshot include Dolphins (7-8-1) Raiders (6-10), Bengals (5-10-1), Steelers (5-11) Broncos (5-11) Jets (4-11-1) and Jaguars (4-11-1).

2020 NFL Statistics Leaders

He passed

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/64/d1/passing-leaders-madden-20_1fvo4y6lp2aw11x4fo1kue7fs5.png?t=-960458343,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Adding Tom brady in free agency he clearly helped Tampa Bay when he ended 2020 leading the league in passing. What's really shocking here is that Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky He finished third in the league in passing yards. He had four receivers finished with 700 yards or more (Anthony Miller, Allen Robinson, Jimmy Graham, Cordarrelle Patterson). Nick Foles' signing in free agency clearly put Trubisky on the move.

Sam Darnold (4,081), Ryan Tannehill (4,044) Josh Allen (4,003) and Jimmy Garoppolo (3,928) round out the league's 10 best leaders by air yards. Philip Rivers he led all QBs in passive touchdowns (42), followed by Brady (40), Patrick Mahomes (36) Lamar Jackson (36) and Jared Goff (35)

As for the rookie quarterbacks, Joe Burrow he finished with 3,854 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 INT, Tua Tagovailoa he finished with 3,748 yards, 30 touchdowns and 8 INT and Justin Herbert he finished with 3,696 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 INT.

Running

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e0/9b/rushing-leaders-madden-20_9fnjscukukjx19r3xaxwlqa0s.png?t=-960458343,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Extending beyond the screenshot, Damien Williams (1,338) Nick Chubb (1,299) Todd gurley (1,157) and Kerryon Johnson (1,151) round out the top 10. Alvin kamara He led the league in rushing touchdowns with 16 followed by Saquon Barkley (13) Rashaad Penny (13) and Miles Sanders (12) Rookie of the Titans Darrynton Evans Surprisingly, he finished with 10 touchdowns despite playing in a backup role.

Rams Cam Akers led the way among all rookie runners with 783 rushing yards followed by Clyde Edwards-Helaire (438) and Lynn bowden (325)

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Josh Allen led all quarterbacks in rushing yards with 476 followed by Deshaun Watson (449) Kyler Murray (394) Dak Prescott (370, Mitchell Trubisky (350) and Lamar Jackson (334)

Reception

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/55/47/receiving-leaders-madden-20_1l30yhtdebzni1qxlnuov25fhc.png?t=-959528759,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Extending beyond the screenshot, Golden Tate (1,075) Keenan Allen (1,071) Jamison Crowder (1,069) and DeAndre Hopkins (1,039) complete the top 10. Leading the way in receiving touchdowns is rookie Broncos. K.J. Hamler with 14. Follows Albert Wilson (13) Zach Pascal (13) Willie Snead (13) Tyler Higbee (12) Michael Thomas (12 and Kenny Stills (12)

Tight patriots Devin Asiasi he actually leads all rookies with receiving yards, finishing with 996. He is followed K.J. hill (872) Hamler (819) CeeDee Lamb (798) Brandon Aiyuk (792) Henry Ruggs (767) and Michael Pittman (726).

Defending

Fletcher Cox led the league in sacks (14), but the Colts duo from Justin Houston and DeForest Buckner They are the real highlights here. They finished second and third in the league in sacks with 13 and 12.5, respectively. Even Darius Leonard he contributed 10.5, giving Indianapolis a terrifying passing run. Other notables include J.J. Watt (12.5 bags), Melvin ingram (12) Aaron Donald (12) Khalil Mack (11 and Kyler Fackrell (eleven)

The Bucs Jamel Dean led the way in interceptions with five. Other notables include Richard Sherman, Todd davis, Eric Kendricks, Jeff Gladney Kendall Sheffield, Shaquill Griffin, Kenny moore, Kevin Johnson, DeAndre Baker y Foyesade Oluokun, who ended up with 4 interceptions.

Jets linebacker CJ Mosley led the league in tackles with 150, followed by Isaiah Simmons (137), Reuben Foster (131), Bobby Wagner (124), Joe Schobert (120), Christian Kirksey (120), Alexander Johnson (120), Gareon Conley (119) and Dont & # 39; a Hightower (119).

2020 NFL Awards

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a8/ba/nfl-mvp-madden-20_1ip0kps59p42p13vs63ccyuar8.png?t=-956729823,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



(no rookie awards because rookies are technically sophomores due to how it was set up)

NFL

MVP: Tom Brady

Coach of the Year: Frank Reich

AFC

OPOY: Ryan Tannehill

DPOY: C.J. Mosley

Best QB: Philip Rivers

Best RB: Mark Ingram

Best WR: Albert Wilson

Best OL: Quenton Nelson

Best DL: Justin Houston

Best LB: Todd Davis

Best DB: Kenny Moore

Best K: Daniel Carlson

NFC

OPOY: Tom Brady

DPOY: Isaiah Simmons

Best QB: Tom Brady

Best RB: Alvin Kamara

Best WR: Alshon Jeffery

Best OL: Zack Martin

Best DL: Aaron Donald

Best LB: Isaiah Simmons

Best DB: Jamel Dean

Best K: Graham Gano

Madden NFL playoff predictions

Wild card round

Goodbye weeks: Cowboys, Vikings, crows, chiefs.

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

The Titans win, 31-21.

Ryan Tannehill finished with an efficient 22 of 25 for 262 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. His performance was necessary while Derrick Henry struggled, finishing with 51 yards on 18 carries. Philip Rivers cost the Colts two interceptions.

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs wins, 34-31.

The Saints bounced back to score 22 points in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late. Tom Brady and Drew Brees each finished with 4 touchdowns, but Brees had an interception. Chris Godwin finished with three touchdowns for the Bucs.

Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills

Browns win, 41-14.

Josh Allen throws three interceptions when the Bills are demolished at home. Nick Chubb hits 107 rushing yards while Odell Beckham Jr. finished 5-73-1.

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams

Bears win, 35-14.

Chicago's dominance somehow continues when Mitchell Trubisky finished with 267 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Divisional round

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

Titans win, 34-28

Even virtual Lamar Jackson can't find a way to win a playoff game. Both teams played well, but Ryan Tannehill took over, finishing with 333 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys win, 24-21

Chicago's dream season comes to an end in a close game against Dallas. Ezekiel Elliott was the difference in this, rushing for 111 yards on 20 carries. Anthony Miller shone in defeat, finishing 10-181-1.

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs

Bosses win, 28-16

The Chiefs are trying to defend their Super Bowl title as they advance another round. Baker Mayfield did his best, finishing with 355 yards, but his two interceptions proved costly.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings

Bucs win, 17-14

Tom Brady continues to pay as the Bucs advance. Overall, a weak offensive game from both sides. This game entered OT tied at 14 before Tampa made a winning field goal.

Conference Championships

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

The Titans win, 31-21.

The rematch ends with a displeasure from the Chiefs of the Titans relying on a firm game from Derrick Henry (95 yards) and Darrynton Evans (33). Patrick Mahomes finished with just one touchdown while Tennessee controlled the game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Dallas Cowboys

Bucs wins, 23-13.

Tampa Bay's defense appeared on this, limiting Dak Prescott to just 96 passing yards and an interception. Is Tom Brady about to lead Tampa to a Super Bowl victory?

Super bowl 55

(The regular season and postseason were simulated with 7-minute quarters. Since the Super Bowl game was recorded, I switched it to 5-minute quarters.)

The Bucs and Titans each scored a field goal on their first offensive possession of the game.

Just before halftime, Tom Brady was able to find Chris Godwin for a touchdown. The Titans got the ball to start the second half and ate most of the third quarter with a long run that resulted in a Ryan Tannehill touchdown to Corey Davis.

It was a defensive battle for most of the game, but Tampa Bay was able to do enough on its last push of the game. Brady led the Bucs on the field and sold out the clock for a game-winning field goal by Matt Gay. Brady finished as the Super Bowl's Most Valuable Player, finishing 12-of-17 for 143 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers.

Final score: Buccaneers 13, Titans 10