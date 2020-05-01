Houston Mayor will honor Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce with their own day for their charitable contributions of the "Savage Remix,quot;

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce are saving the world one song at a time, and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is recognizing the two ladies.

The two women had Al Gore's innanet stunned and thrilled with the "Wild Remix,quot; that fell a couple of days ago.

While releasing this new summer song, Meg announced that all proceeds will go to the non-profit organization Bread of Life in Houston.

Support for his hometown during this viral pandemic did not go unnoticed by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. He went to Twitter to announce that both artists will receive honorary days.

He wrote:

"#Htown’S @ Beyoncé AND @theestallion dropped a new remix that's just #Wild.

Due to the contributions of both artists to elevate our communities, pressing #HTownand for helping us to stay #HoustonStrong Our city will present both artists with their own respective days. st (1/2) "

He also stated:

"It's great to see that the proceeds from the purchase of the single will support Bread of Life." We will buy and support the efforts of this organization.

I hope to connect with the teams of both artists to find the right time to make these requests come true. #HoustonStrong (2/2) ".

Both artists have contributed greatly to COVID-19's relief efforts. As you know, Queen Bey donated $ 6 million to help organizations deal with mental health problems.

Meg also partnered with Amazon to help Houston nursing homes obtain supplies during this time.

Baby, we love to see it !!

