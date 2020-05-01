House panel wants Bezos to testify in antitrust investigation

WASHINGTON – House lawmakers investigating Big Tech's market dominance are asking Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to testify to address possible misleading statements from the company about its competition practices.

In a letter to Bezos on Friday, the leaders of the House Judiciary Committee are concealing the threat of a subpoena if he does not voluntarily agree to appear.

Amazon used confidential information about sellers in its market, its products and transactions to develop its own competing products, according to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal. An Amazon executive denied such a practice in remarks at a committee hearing last July, saying the company has a formal policy against it.

Amazon spokespeople did not immediately comment.