House panel wants Bezos to testify in antitrust investigation

WASHINGTON – House lawmakers investigating Big Tech's market dominance are asking Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to testify to address possible misleading statements from the company about its competition practices.
In a letter to Bezos on Friday, the leaders of the House Judiciary Committee are concealing the threat of a subpoena if he does not voluntarily agree to appear.
Amazon used confidential information about sellers in its market, its products and transactions to develop its own competing products, according to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal. An Amazon executive denied such a practice in remarks at a committee hearing last July, saying the company has a formal policy against it.
Amazon spokespeople did not immediately comment.
