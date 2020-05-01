House panel wants Bezos to testify in antitrust investigation

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1
<pre><pre>House panel wants Bezos to testify in antitrust investigation

WASHINGTON – House lawmakers investigating Big Tech's market dominance are asking Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to testify to address possible misleading statements from the company about its competition practices.

In a letter to Bezos on Friday, the leaders of the House Judiciary Committee are concealing the threat of a subpoena if he does not voluntarily agree to appear.

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad. Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Amazon used confidential information about sellers in its market, its products and transactions to develop its own competing products, according to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal. An Amazon executive denied such a practice in remarks at a committee hearing last July, saying the company has a formal policy against it.

Amazon spokespeople did not immediately comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

Ad nordvpn

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here