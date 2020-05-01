House Animal House ’,‘ Vacation ’Producer Was 93 – Up News Info

Matty Simmons, one of the founders of the Diners Club credit card and Weight Watchers magazine, found his greatest success after co-founding National Lampoon magazine and producing film footage, including Animal house and the Holidays franchise, died Wednesday in Los Angeles after a brief illness unrelated to the coronavirus. He was 93 years old.

Simmons' death was announced by his daughter Kate Simmons.

"Yesterday I lost my hero," wrote Kate Simmons on Instagram. "My father had gone from being the sharpest, healthiest 93-year-old that most people have found to abruptly having every conceivable problem except the crown."

Author of nine books, including 2012 memoirs Fat, drunk and stupid: the making of the animal house (St. Martins Press), Simmons made a notable impact and was still felt in the world of comedy, first through Lampoon magazine, his seminal show. Lemmings and The National Lampoon Radio Hour – projects that would introduce a generation of comedy icons to the world: Chevy Chase, John Belushi, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray, Michael O & # 39; Donoghue, Christopher Guest and Richard Belzer.

As producer of the Lampoon films. Animal house (1978) and Holidays (1983), Simmons expanded his reach and influence to the big screen, becoming full movie stars of Belushi and Chase.

After leaving Diners Club, Simmons founded 21st Century Communications in the late 1960s, which would soon be financially successful as editor of Weight Watchers magazine. In 1970, the company began publishing National Lampoon, a nationwide spin-off from humor magazine Harvard Lampoon. In 1972 Simmons and Lampoon produced Lemmings, the first, and most influential, of the four shows that would also include The National Lampoon Show, that's not funny, that's sick, and The class of & # 39; 86.

Lemmings It also became one of Lampoon's hit comedy album series and a major influence on NBC sketch comedy. Saturday night live, regarding style and distribution.

On the success of those projects, Simmons, along with Ivan Reitman, produced the massively popular 1978 fraternity comedy Animal house, directed by John Landis and starring Belushi, Tom Hulce, Stephen Furst, Tim Matheson and Peter Riegert, among others. Simmons then produced the considerably less successful TV spin-off. Delta House in 1979, returning to the top of his game with 1983 Lampoon National Holidays, starring Chase, Beverly D & # 39; Angelo, Anthony Michael Hall, Dana Barron and Randy Quaid.

Holidays would be friendlier with the aftermath than Animal house, with the years 1985 European holidays, the Christmas holidays of 1989, and the 2003 television movie Christmas Vacation 2: Adventure on Cousin Eddie's Island. Simmons reportedly sold his majority stake in the National Lampoon in 1989.

Other Simmons books include those from 1995 If you don't buy this book, we will kill this dog, its title refers to a famous cover of Lampoon magazine, and that of 1996 The Catastophe credit card.

Simmons appeared in Douglas Tirola's 2015 documentary Lampoon Drunk Stoned Bright Dead. He was portrayed by Veep & # 39; s Matt Walsh in the 2018 Douglas Kenney biopic A useless and stupid gesture.

Here is her daughter's full Instagram statement:

Yesterday I lost my hero. My father had gone from being the sharpest, healthiest 93-year-old that most people had encountered to abruptly having every conceivable problem except the crown. What he did in all his life was legendary. A founder of the National Lampoon and the Diners Club Card. Producer of Animal House and the Vacation series. He wrote like nine books and could finish a novel faster than I am likely to finish this post. When we lost my mother a couple of years ago, we felt that a part of both of us had died. He told me from the beginning, now we are a team and we have to stick together. We did so and became inseparably close. He became my best friend in the world. I really don't know how I'm going to be without him. He always said, "You are Kate Bradley Simmons and you can do anything," so I will follow his words and do my best. It is really wild. My mom left this world during a horrible fourth stage hurricane and now my dad during a global pandemic. What a profound testimony to how powerful they were. Unfortunately, they can finally be together again.

The immediate word on additional survivors was not available.