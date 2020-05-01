Homeless women activists try to fill vacant Castro district home – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Two homeless women and a group of community activists attempted to move into an empty house in the Castro district of San Francisco on Friday in protest against the city that was not using available housing during the prior coronavirus pandemic that SFPD officers took swift action to stop them.

Police removed at least three people from the home, which they said had been vacant for years. The video shot by Chopper 5 showed one of them handcuffed.

Early Friday, activists from the ReclaimSF group moved to occupy the house at 4555 19th Street in Castro in protest because they demanded housing for all people and the right to shelter during the global pandemic.

“We want to make this vacant home, which has once again been vacant for four years, a home for two single women in San Francisco who have not had a home in a long time and who need a safe and healthy place to live. in this pandemic, "said Sam Lew with Reclaim SF.

The group said they were inspired by the success that the activist group Moms 4 Housing had in Oakland earlier this year when they occupied an empty house on Magnolia Street that was finally bought by the group.

Using a megaphone, ReclaimSF activist Couper Arona, a disabled firefighter, spoke from a window in the house, saying that the global pandemic necessitated this action.

“London Breed, this is what I had to do, what we had to do, to find a home. We needed I had nowhere to go, ”said Arona.

A large police response brought around 15 SFPD units to the scene that blocked 19th street.

Shortly before 3 p.m., San Francisco police declared the protest an illegal assembly and moved into the home, ordering protesters to disperse.

The SFPD declares an illegal assembly at 4555 19th Street after two homeless people took over a house @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/pTSg4Gqv7u – Andria Borba (@AndriaKPIX) May 1, 2020

The police did not confirm any arrests, only issued a statement saying: "some individuals entered an unoccupied residence and locked themselves in ”and that officers were in contact with the individuals.

Activists say the mayor has empty hotel rooms at her disposal to house the homeless and other tools she has not used.

"In 2018, voters approved Proposition C with 62 percent of the vote, which should have opened 4,000 homes to the homeless," Quiver Watts told ReclaimSF. "It has not yet been respected and we are still waiting in those houses, but we cannot wait another day. It is excessive to leave people out at any time, but during a pandemic, it is absolutely unforgivable."

Activists with ReclaimSF said they would not stop with Friday's action and planned to continue attacking vacant homes in the city and county of San Francisco until they are properly used to house homeless people under Proposition C.