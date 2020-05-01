Hollywood on Netflix: Who are the real-life stars of the series set in the 1940s?

Ah, Hollywood: the place where dreams come true. For over a century, this Los Angeles district has been synonymous with the film industry as people from all over the world continue to flock to La-La Land in hopes of reaching show business.

Now, a new Netflix series by Ryan Murphy (Attitude, Joy, American horror story) looks to the golden age of cinema during the post-World War II era of the 1940s. With the birth of talking pictures, the industry was producing stars to the left, right, and center, and Hollywood reinvent a world where actors of all races, genders, and sexualities had the opportunity to do so.

With a star-studded cast including Darren Criss, Patti LuPone, and Holland Taylor, the limited series, now available to stream on Netflix, brings together fantasy elements with real-life characters. But who are the true stars of Hollywood?





Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

Henry Willson – Jim Parsons

Appearing in his first television role since the end of the Big Bang Theory In 2019, Parsons plays real-life talent agent Henry Willson. Willson was known for his ability to turn handsome people into stars; He transformed Rock Hudson from a trucker named Roy Scherer into the protagonist of Hollywood. Along the way, he cultivated the trend of muscular actors, such as Tab Hunter and Chad Everett, who defined the era.

As Willson was known throughout the industry as gay, the same was assumed of his clients, and one of his rare female actors said, "If a handsome young actor had Henry Willson as an agent, he was almost supposed to be gay, like it was written on his forehead. " As his own sexuality became public, many of his clients distanced themselves from him, causing him to fight alcohol and drug addiction before dying of liver cirrhosis.

Rock Hudson – Jake Picking

At the height of his fame, few actors could match Hudson's star power and success. Throughout his long career, he was known for playing romantic protagonists, starring alongside Doris Day in Pillow talk, Love returns and Don't send me flowers. However, behind the scenes, Hudson's homosexuality was a poorly kept secret in the industry.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

He was so desperate to stay in the closet that he married Willson's secretary, Phyllis Gates, to maintain the appearance of being straight. The couple's marriage naturally dissolved after three years, and Hudson moved on to television acting in the 1970s before his tragic AIDS-related death in 1985.

Hattie McDaniel – Queen Latifah

Like Laura Harrier's Camille Washington's mentor on the Ryan Murphy series, Hattie McDaniel seems like the perfect woman to take a young African-American actor under her wing. McDaniel, the first black woman to sing on American radio, barely got credit for the endless work she did.

Starred in more than 300 films (of which she only received credit in 83), McDaniel was critically acclaimed and the first African-American actress to win an Academy Award for her starring role. gone With the Wind. However, since the hotel where the ceremony was held had a segregation policy, McDaniel was not allowed to attend the event and had to enter through a side door after she won, only to be expelled again. Twenty-three years after her death, McDaniel finally received the praise she deserved and was inducted into the Black Filmmakers Hall of Fame, and later became the first black Oscar winner to receive an American postage stamp.

Anna May Wong – Michelle Krusiec

Making an expert leap from silent film to talkies, Wong is widely regarded as the first Chinese-American film star. The actor faced humiliation after losing the role of the Chinese character O-Lan in The good land Luise Rayner, a white actor who acted in a yellow face, and won an Oscar for acting.

After expressing his frustration at the stereotypical roles he was given to play, Wong starred in a series of B movies that painted Chinese Americans in a positive light. However, during World War II, he allowed his career to take a back seat to focus on Chinese politics. Upon returning to Hollywood later, Wong switched to television appearances and in 1951 starred in the first US television series. USA With an Asian-American protagonist, Madame Liu Tso's gallery.

Vivien Leigh – Katie McGuinness

Originating Scarlett O & # 39; Hara's roles in gone With the Wind and Blanche DuBois in the film adaptation of Tennessee Williams " A Streetcar Named DesireThere are few actors more genuinely iconic than double Oscar winner Vivien Leigh. Married to Laurence Olivier for 20 years, from 1940 to 1960, she starred in multiple stage productions with her husband, but the couple were known to have a tumultuous relationship.

Leigh suffered from bipolar disorder and manic depression, described by Olivier as a "terribly evil monster … with its tightening spirals of death," and died of tuberculosis at the age of 53.