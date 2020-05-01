Hillary Clinton Endorses Joe Biden, Says Coronavirus Would Be "Terrible Crisis to Waste,quot;

Earlier this week, Hillary Clinton declared her support for alleged Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. And, during their joint appearance on the Covid-19 Impact at the Women's Town Hall, Clinton and Biden discussed President Donald Trump's handling of the U.S. response to the new coronavirus. During the discussion, Clinton made it clear that the pandemic would be a "terrible crisis to waste."

While endorsing Biden and discussing the response to Covid-19, Clinton took the opportunity to push for government-run universal health care. She said the fear people have of not being able to pay for medical care has added to the anxiety surrounding the pandemic.

"It is against our moral values. I know all the religious values, and yet you are absolutely right that this administration, this white house, as we speak, is still trying to strip the Affordable Care Act, "Clinton said.

The former secretary of state claimed that President Trump is on the record during a trip to Davos in the Swiss Alps saying it was "time to go after social security and Medicare," and Clinton says this proves that we are facing a high election. risk in the midst of a pandemic.

Clinton says that all forms of health care must remain available, including reproductive health care for all women in the United States, and then must be part of a "much broader system,quot; that will quickly lead to universal health care.

Clinton noted that the only thing that could add to everything Biden is saying about Trump's handling of the pandemic and the health situation is "amen," adding that they also need to recruit people because "this would be a terrible crisis to waste. " "

As the Joe Biden sexual assault allegation scandal grows, Hillary Clinton is emerging in the political odds market to be the 2020 Democratic nominee: https://t.co/Ufw9hUZJsH – Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 1, 2020 Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

The former First Lady says we've learned a lot about America's weaknesses when it comes to health justice and economic justice, so she urged people to work themselves out so that we can solve those problems once Joe Biden is elected president.

After the appearance of Biden and Clinton together, Twitter lit up with the theory that Biden will choose Clinton as his candidate for the 2020 election. The theory postulates that Clinton on the ticket would help Biden's poll numbers and increase his chances of defeating President Trump.

Ad

The other names that have been circulating as potential Biden partners include Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.



Post views:

0 0