Here's Governor Whitmer's update on the state's response to COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference on Friday providing updates on the state's response to COVID-19.

The governor says his number one priority as the state works to re-engage sectors of the economy is the Michiganders' health and safety. She reiterated that the Stay Home, Stay Safe order remains in effect until May 15.

Whitmer has signed an Executive Order to reopen construction and real estate safely. The executive order will allow for the resumption on May 7 of some types of work that present a very low risk of infection, including construction, real estate activities and work that is traditionally and mainly carried out outdoors.

Under this order, Michigan residents are not yet to leave their homes except to run critical errands, perform safe outdoor activities, or go to specific jobs. The order also requires companies to take measures to protect their workers against the spread of COVID-19.

Construction sites must adopt a set of best practices to protect their workers from infection. Those practices include: Appoint a site supervisor to enforce COVID-19 control strategies.

Carrying out daily health checks for workers.

Create dedicated entry points, if possible, or issue stickers or other indicators to ensure that all workers are screened every day.

Identify choke points and high-risk areas (such as hallways, forklifts and elevators, rest areas, water stations and buses) and control them to allow social distancing.

Ensure sufficient handwashing or disinfection stations in the workplace.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 42,356 and 3,866 deaths as of May 1 at 3 p.m.

8,342 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of April 24.

Starting Wednesday April 29:

On Monday, Whitmer began setting priorities for re-engaging the economy under the MI Safe Start Plan.

Whitmer said her number one priority remains the same: the health and safety of Michiganers and their families.

Whitmer said on Friday that she plans to sign an executive order to open both residential and commercial construction by May 7.

The Whitmer administration created the Child Care Relief Fund to provide direct, non-competitive grants to child care providers.

The Whitmer administration is expanding the job sharing program to help employers retain their qualified employees.

Whitmer sent a letter Wednesday asking Congress to support Senator Gary Peters' Hero Fund to provide risk pay to front-line workers.

Here are Whitmer's updates from the April 27 press conference:

He signed an executive order to establish strategies to reduce exposure to Covid-19 for both customers and employees.

She signed an executive order extending the validity of existing personal protection orders that would otherwise expire during the Covid-19 pandemic.

His administration and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, in association with the Michigan Small Business Association and the Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants, announced Monday that businesses across Michigan can now apply for a Forgivable Check Protection Program Loan for Additional $ 310 billion. US Small Business Administration USA

Adults in Michigan have continued to search for health insurance through the Healthy Michigan Plan.

Whitmer announced MI Safe Start, which is a plan to re-engage Michigan's economy.

The MI Safe Start Plan will take into account the various sectors of our economy, geographic and workplace risk, as well as our public health capacity and workplace protocols to mitigate that risk.

The MI Safe Start Plan will be incremental starting with the least risky types of workplaces. The residential and commercial construction industry, for example, will likely be one of the first sectors to return to work. His administration is carefully evaluating a number of industry sectors to restart.

Whitmer will return at a future date to further discuss his thinking on these sectors.

Companies must protect their employees through:

Carefully monitor employees for symptoms

Institute a variety of social distancing techniques in the workplace.

Strengthening of sanitation and hygiene.

Provide recommended protective equipment such as masks and face shields.

