Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 42,356 and 3,866 deaths as of Friday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

8,342 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of April 24.

  • Recovery Note: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after initiation (or baseline date if initiation is not available). The number of people recovered on April 24, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of March 25, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 by jurisdiction updated on 5/1/2020
County Confirmed cases Reported deaths
Alcona 4 4 one
Allegan 104 2
Alpena 82 6 6
Antrim 10
Arenac 26 one
Baraga one
Barry 36 one
Bay 150 6 6
Benzie 4 4
Berrien 263 fifteen
Branch 64 2
Calhoun 231 fifteen
Cass 30 2
Charlevoix 13 one
Cheboygan 19 one
Chippewa 2
clear eleven one
Clinton 118 9 9
Crawford 53 4 4
Delta 13 2
Detroit city 9162 1040
Dickinson 3 2
Eaton 133 6 6
Ant twenty-one 2
Genesee 1600 192
Gladwin sixteen one
Gogebic 4 4 one
Great tour 19 5 5
Gratiot twenty-one one
Hillsdale 127 17
Houghton 2
Ferret 19
Ingham 483 12
Ionia 80 2
Iosco 51 7 7
Isabella 60 60 7 7
Jackson 381 22
Kalamazoo 405 18 years
Kalkaska 17 2
Kent 1600 36
lake 2
Lapeer 171 25
Leelanau 9 9
Lenawee 98 2
Livingston 343 19
Luce one
Mackinac 6 6
Macomb 5623 614
Manistee eleven
Marquette fifty 8
Mason 10
Mecosta 14 one
Menominee 5 5
Inland 60 60 6 6
Missaukee sixteen one
Monroe 296 12
Montcalm 40 one
Montmorency 5 5
Muskegon 288 17
Newaygo 24
Oakland 7423 705
Oceana eleven one
Ogemaw 14
Osceola 8
Oscoda 5 5
Otsego 92 8
Ottawa 254 eleven
Presque Island eleven
Roscommon sixteen
Saginaw 684 63
Sanilac 36 5 5
school 3
Shiawassee 183 12
St Clair 331 twenty-one
Saint Joseph 33 one
Tuscola 106 14
Van buren 54 2
Washtenaw 1091 66
Wayne 7808 762
Wexford 9 9 2
MDOC * 1560 42
FCI ** 90 2
Unknown sixteen one
Out of state 8
Totals 42356 3866

* Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of reported cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

** Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

