Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 42,356 and 3,866 deaths as of Friday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

8,342 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of April 24.

Recovery Note: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after initiation (or baseline date if initiation is not available). The number of people recovered on April 24, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of March 25, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 by jurisdiction updated on 5/1/2020 County Confirmed cases Reported deaths Alcona 4 4 one Allegan 104 2 Alpena 82 6 6 Antrim 10 Arenac 26 one Baraga one Barry 36 one Bay 150 6 6 Benzie 4 4 Berrien 263 fifteen Branch 64 2 Calhoun 231 fifteen Cass 30 2 Charlevoix 13 one Cheboygan 19 one Chippewa 2 clear eleven one Clinton 118 9 9 Crawford 53 4 4 Delta 13 2 Detroit city 9162 1040 Dickinson 3 2 Eaton 133 6 6 Ant twenty-one 2 Genesee 1600 192 Gladwin sixteen one Gogebic 4 4 one Great tour 19 5 5 Gratiot twenty-one one Hillsdale 127 17 Houghton 2 Ferret 19 Ingham 483 12 Ionia 80 2 Iosco 51 7 7 Isabella 60 60 7 7 Jackson 381 22 Kalamazoo 405 18 years Kalkaska 17 2 Kent 1600 36 lake 2 Lapeer 171 25 Leelanau 9 9 Lenawee 98 2 Livingston 343 19 Luce one Mackinac 6 6 Macomb 5623 614 Manistee eleven Marquette fifty 8 Mason 10 Mecosta 14 one Menominee 5 5 Inland 60 60 6 6 Missaukee sixteen one Monroe 296 12 Montcalm 40 one Montmorency 5 5 Muskegon 288 17 Newaygo 24 Oakland 7423 705 Oceana eleven one Ogemaw 14 Osceola 8 Oscoda 5 5 Otsego 92 8 Ottawa 254 eleven Presque Island eleven Roscommon sixteen Saginaw 684 63 Sanilac 36 5 5 school 3 Shiawassee 183 12 St Clair 331 twenty-one Saint Joseph 33 one Tuscola 106 14 Van buren 54 2 Washtenaw 1091 66 Wayne 7808 762 Wexford 9 9 2 MDOC * 1560 42 FCI ** 90 2 Unknown sixteen one Out of state 8 Totals 42356 3866

* Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of reported cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

** Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

