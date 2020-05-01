Here is a list of Henry Ford Health System cases – Up News Info Detroit

– Henry Ford Health System is providing a daily notice recounting the latest developments in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henry Ford says that because they value the privacy of their patients, they are not revealing specific details about individual patients.

Here is the list below of positive coronavirus cases as of 10 a.m. on Friday:

Total number of Henry Ford Health System patients who tested negative: 15,113.

Total number of patients from the Henry Ford Health System who tested positive: 6,523.

Total number of Henry Ford Health System patients currently admitted: 341.

Total number of patients from the Henry Ford Health System discharged in the last 30 days: 1,748.

Average duration of hospitalization: 12.5 days.

Average length of stay in the intensive care unit: 13.3 days.

A sign of hope

A Henry Ford patient who developed a rare form of encephalitis after testing positive for the coronavirus was released from the hospital. The 58-year-old patient was released from a rehabilitation center on Thursday. Elissa Fory, M.D., neurologist at Henry Ford. who was part of the team of medical specialists involved in patient care, says that improving the patient was a sign of hope. "I am very cautiously optimistic that she will continue to recover," says Dr. Fory.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Send your best wishes to patients

For hospitalized patients, listening to friends and family is always an important part of recovery. During the current COVID-19 outbreak, connecting with community supporters can be just as important. the Online community platform "Well Wishes,quot; allows loved ones and the community to share good wishes and inspirational words. Messages are displayed on televisions in patient rooms on a dedicated channel.

Community donations

Henry Ford appreciates the great amount of support from local companies and organizations that want to donate medical supplies. Additional Henry Ford locations accept new and unused medical supplies at their shipping and receiving docks. Hours of operation are also updated:

Henry Ford corporate offices, One Ford Place Drive, Detroit, between Second and Third streets, 3 ½ blocks south of West Grand Boulevard. 8 a.m. at 3 p.m. Monday Friday; 11am. at 4 p.m. Sundays

Henry Ford Allegiance Health, 205 N. East Ave., Jackson. 8 a.m. at 3 p.m. Monday Friday.

Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, 15855 19 Mile Road, Clinton Township. 8 a.m. at 3 p.m. Monday Friday.

Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, 6777 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield. 8 a.m. at 3 p.m. Monday Friday.

Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, 2333 Biddle, Wyandotte. 8 a.m. at 3 p.m. Monday Friday.

Patient Hotline

313-874-1055 from 8 a.m. at 5 p.m. Monday Friday.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related