HBO Max buys a female romantic comedy "Beth & Sam" – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has put in development Beth and Sam a half-hour comedy for a single camera by Emily Wilson (The Conners), My children creator Betsy Thomas, Jamie Tarses' FanFare Productions, Jim Parsons and That’s Wonderful Productions and Warner Bros. TV, where That’s Wonderful is under general agreement.

Co-written by Wilson and Thomas, Beth and Sam is a romantic comedy about a relationship between two women who have every reason to "not" be together, including that one of them is allegedly straight and married.

Jamie Tarses, Jim Parsons

Shutterstock



Wilson and Thomas are executive producers and serve as co-producers. Tarses executive produces for FanFare together; former Parsons and Todd Spiewak for That’s Wonderful. Eric Norsoph co-executive produces for That’s Wonderful. Fanfare and That’s Wonderful are co-produced in association with Warner Bros. TV.

Wilson is an executive co-producer at The Conners She previously served as an executive co-producer at The kids are fine and co-producer in Cougar City. She is represented by Odenkirk Provissiero and attorney Gregg Gellman.

Thomas created the romantic comedy series. My children, which aired for four seasons on TBS and was produced by Tarses through FanFare. He recently directed multiple Fox episodes. Overcome His other recent directing credits include Mom, The Unicorn, Superstore and Crazy for You. She is represented by Karl Austen.

Former Big Bang Theory Parsons and That’s Wonderful star also has LGBTQ + docuseries Same set on HBO Max, with Greg Berlanti and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Additionally, the company is behind Fox's upcoming comedy series. Call me kat headed by Parsons big Bang co-star Mayim Bialik.

Upcoming FanFare series include The Savages on Amazon and Benedict's Mysterious Society on Hulu