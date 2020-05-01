HBO Max agrees with Hulu, accumulating another distribution agreement before launch – Up News Info

WarnerMedia has established its latest distribution agreement for HBO Max, establishing an agreement with Hulu to make the next streaming service available to subscribers of the Hulu Live TV package.

The deal follows a series of deals with Charter Communications, YouTube TV, Google and Apple ahead of the May 27 release of HBO Max.

The vast majority of existing HBO subscribers on Hulu will get free access to the streaming service, which will retail for $ 15 a month. New and existing Hulu subscribers will be able to subscribe to HBO Max directly through Hulu for that $ 15 monthly fee.

The agreement also shows that the broadcast race has made strange bedfellows. Disney, a direct competitor to WarnerMedia in many companies, including streaming, took full control of Hulu in 2019. WarnerMedia sold its 10% stake in Hulu to Disney at the time. In previous years, since Hulu's first 13 years of operation, WarnerMedia units have provided programming to Hulu, and their networks are distributed through Hulu's live package.

Hulu with Live TV had 3.4 million subscribers as of February, according to Disney. The company will release updated numbers as part of its quarterly earnings report next week.

WarnerMedia has said it targets 75 to 90 million subscribers worldwide by 2025. It already has direct access to AT&T platforms, including DirecTV, which will give it a substantial basis in launch.