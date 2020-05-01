Hannah Ann Sluss shades Peter Weber as he fuels new romance rumors

It may be getting hotter outside, but it's getting gloomy in Bachelor Nation.

After the new rumors of romance that revolve around the old ones Single contestant Hannah Ann Sluss and the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, Peter WeberThe ex-fiancée apparently stepped in with a not-so-subtle shadow side.

On Thursday, TMZ posted photos of Sluss and Rudolph walking together on a coffee run, reportedly the third joint sighting of them in recent days. Naturally, the snapshots sparked rumors of a budding romance, which Sluss fanned when he briefly "liked,quot; an Instagram comment on their photo that read, "THE CENTURY UPDATE."

For some reason, Sluss later "didn't like,quot; the comment after some noticed.

While appearing in an episode of Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe Earlier this month, Sluss said he had a "FaceTime date,quot; and casually said that someone left the cafe.