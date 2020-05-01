Halsey, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover among Disney Singalong performers – Up News Info

UPDATE, 12:30 PM: ABC has announced the first round of music artists for The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II. Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley Erbert, Halsey, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, will join in from the living room studios and kitchen sets for the Mother's Day special. Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer. , Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, Walter Russell III, Rebel Wilson, Shakira and the Disney stars on Broadway Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland.

PREVIOUS, April 29: After the stellar ratings for the opening The Disney Family SingalongABC has set up a special follow-up for Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, at 7 PM EDT.

Hosted again by Ryan Seacrest, the special will include "star-studded new performances, creative choreography at home and even more Disney magic," according to ABC. The animated Mickey also returns to guide the onscreen lyrics. Celebrity guests and performance details will be announced soon.

The follow-up special will be used to raise awareness of "Feeding America's extensive network and resources for people in the country who are in unknown circumstances and are facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19," says the network.



The Disney Family Singalong on April 16, it topped the night with a 2.6 rating for adults 18-49 demographics and 10.30 million viewers. Special featured stars include Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly, Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher , Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley and John Stamos.

The follow-up special will air as part of ABC's Sunday Night programming block, followed by a new remote episode of American idol airing at 8 PM EDT. The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II It will be available to stream on Disney + in the following days (date to be confirmed).



The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II It is produced by Done + Dusted. Executive producers include Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor of Done + Dusted.