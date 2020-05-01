Halle Berry struggling to educate her children at home during the running of the bulls

WENN

The former actress of 'Catwoman' finds it extremely difficult to get her young children to really learn and focus on their schoolwork during the ongoing coronavirus blockade.

Halle Berry She is struggling to educate her children at home during the coronavirus blockade, admitting that the experience has been a "nightmare."

The 53-year-old actress is the mother of 12-year-old Nahla and six-year-old Maceo from previous relationships and, like billions of parents around the world, has taken on the role of teacher as schools are closed amid the Pandemic of COVID-19.

But teaching has not been easy for Halle, as the screen star admits that it has been difficult to get her children to focus on their school work in the comfort of their own home.

"It is a nightmare for me. It is a nightmare," he told Entertainment Tonight. "This is like a semester wash; they're just not really learning anything and it's hard. I have a six-year-old son, and what I learned is that when six-year-olds see other six-year-olds they do things, then they do things. Like, they sit and eat because there are 25 others who do it. They stay at their desks and color because there are 25 others who do it. "

"At home, there are no 25 others who do it. So getting them to focus and realize that they are home but that they are at school has really been a challenge."

However, blocking is not as bad as "Monster ball"Star Halle added that she has been enjoying spending time with her offspring outside of school hours, a rarity for someone with a busy schedule like hers.

"I've enjoyed having all this extra time with them," he smiled. "We have been making good use of time when they are not in school. When I am not getting the whip out for school, we have a lot of family time, story time and bonding time that we often don't have to have, so there is the side positive ".