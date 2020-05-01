Half: Netflix's queer romance leaves viewers "stunned" and begging for a sequel

Netflix's new queer romance movie Half of it has left viewers ecstatic "stunned" and demanding a sequel.

The movie stars Leah Lewis as the clever high school student Ellie, who earns pocket money by writing homework papers for her classmates. However, it is an extracurricular task that leads to a romantic turmoil.

When asked to write love letters for a popular sportsman, who tries to woo a girl in his class, Ellie slowly discovers that she, too, has deep feelings for the girl in question.





Released on Netflix today (May 1), the film has impressed viewers.

"I am completely stunned," he wrote. a spectator. “It is not about romance, it is beyond that. I admire the authenticity of the characters and how they played their roles is amazing. Congratulations to the director, Alice Wu for her amazing work. "

Other aggregate which is "the best movie I've seen in quarantine".

"Sometimes movies are not for you now, but the 17 years you once were," another viewer tweeted. "Sometimes those movies are also incredibly smooth, smooth and beautiful."

Many have also demanded a sequel that begins several years after the film's conclusion, after a suggestive line of dialogue in the movie's faint ending.

"I just saw #TheHalfOfIt And I just want to say I NEED A SEQUENCE ASAP! Ellie and Aster are everything! a fan insisted.













Other tweeted: "The ending was begging for a sequel (and me too)."

Half of it also marks director Alice Wu's first film since 2004 Saving face, an innovative lesbian comedy starring two Chinese-American protagonists.

Half of it is streaming on Netflix now.