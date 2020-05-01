Hailey Baldwin Bieber shows off her beach body in new swimsuit photos while quarantined with Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Justin Bieber have been quarantined in Canada and have no plans to return to Los Angeles until it is safe, according to a report by Nick Markus, but that doesn't stop the 23-year-old from showing it off. beach body. In new photos that the model shared on her official Instagram account, where she has 26.7 million followers, Hailey Bieber posed in a skimpy Dior bikini and flaunted her perfectly toned figure. Like many celebrities who are having a hard time with the Coronavirus pandemic and who wish to return in warmer weather, Hailey is revisiting some of the times that she enjoyed the tropical sun and sunny beaches.

As Hailey and Justin continue to spend their time in Canada, many have wondered when they would return to the United States. According to Markus' reports, the two do not plan to return soon, as the borders remain closed.

Hailey posed in a photo with her face turned to one side. Her blonde hair was tied back in a ponytail and captured in a white curl by a knot. It showed a mint green manicure, sunglasses, and plenty of accessory rings and earrings. Hailey's flat, toned abs were adorned by her navel piercing.

You can see the photo of Hailey Bieber showing off her amazing beach body below.

Hailey shared another bikini photo in celebration of Earth Day. The beautiful blonde posed on a surfboard in the middle of the ocean and shared additional photos of her tropical getaway.

Both Justin and Hailey are encouraging people to stay safe and stay indoors throughout the pandemic until the curve flattens out completely and the risk of contracting the deadly virus has passed.

While neither Justin nor Hailey can get to work right now (Justin has postponed his tour), Hailey has a new Levi campaign that he shot with Jaden Smith shortly before the pandemic hit. In the photos he shared with his Instagram account, Hailey is seen standing with Jaden Smith in two images. One has a pink background and the other green. In both images, Hailey is modeling Levi's white jean shorts.

What do you think of the latest photos of Hailey Baldwin Bieber?

