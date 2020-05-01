Grey’s Anatomy alumni Patrick Dempsey and Eric Dane get together while practicing social distancing and fans love it

Grey's Anatomy Fans had a sweet surprise this week when student Eric Dane revealed on Instagram that he had reunited with his former co-star Patrick Dempsey while practicing social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dane, who played Dr. Mark Sloan, also known as McSteamy, starred in the 2006-10 medical drama ABC. Dempsey was an original cast member who played the role of Dr. Derek Shepherd, also known as McDreamy, from 2005 to 2015.

In the photo, Dane and Demspey were enjoying the outdoors somewhere in Los Angeles with big smiles on their faces and a lot of distance between them.

"Blurred image of how to spend time 6 feet away," Dane wrote in the caption.

Many of Dane's 1.9 million Instagram followers expressed their joy at the photo, including a fan who was inspired to rewatch all 16 seasons of Grey's Anatomy From the beginning.

"Am I dreaming or is it hot out here?" Wrote one fan, and another added, "This is my new favorite photo."

Dane left Grey's Anatomy after season 8 and he said TV line At the time he was "extremely grateful,quot; for the people he worked with in the medical drama, and also noted that it was "wonderful,quot; to work with show creator Shonda Rhimes, whom she called a "creative force."

Dempsey left the series unexpectedly after 11 seasons, and hasn't kept in touch with all of his former co-stars. Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Gray) said in 2018 that she had not spoken to Dempsey since she left the show three years earlier.

"I have no hard feelings towards him, he's a wonderful actor that we made, you know, the best television they could do together," Pompeo said in Red Table Talk.

Pompeo added that when people generally leave Grey's AnatomyThey need time to discover who they are without it, since it occupies much of their life. Although they hadn't spoken in years, Pompeo said she "would always have a place,quot; in her heart for Dempsey, who was her love interest on screen for a decade.

Eric Dane currently stars in the HBO series Euphoriaand Patrick Dempsey has signed up to be the main character in the upcoming CBS series Forms and means.



