Governor Newsom announces record unemployment figures and promises progress toward reopening – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – Governor Gavin Newsom said on Friday that a record nearly four million residents in the state have applied for unemployment since the coronavirus emergency began in March, while vowing to California that it would take action soon. important to reduce the order of refuge. restrictions

Newsom began his daily update on the state's response to the coronavirus crisis by acknowledging the May Day holiday and thanked the frontline and essential workers who have helped keep California running.

He then described the record number of people currently seeking help after losing their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. 3.9 million Californians have applied for unemployment since March 12, and the state distributed $ 7.5 billion in benefits to those in need.

Newsom also said that an additional 340,000 people have subscribed to the state's Pandemic Unemployment Insurance, which is independent of standard unemployment insurance and covers workers on demand. He said the state's Employment Development Department was doing its best to process claims as quickly as possible.

The governor also acknowledged the delays many Californians are experiencing in maneuvering through the EDD process and receiving benefits.

“We recognize that we have much more work to do, but I mark progress with data and metrics. We can say this, that right now last week we are now 50 percent older in terms of our commitment than we were a week ago, even with the increase in volume, "Newsom explained." And so it's just a sign, a Good sign … we are not backing down that fast, we are still defending ourselves and pushing back against the current of understandable and legitimate frustration that we clearly have a responsibility to tackle. "

The governor noted that a key to halting job loss would be the lifting of restrictions and promised that significant changes were being worked on in the order of stay in the state home.

Newsom acknowledged some of the ongoing protests over the continued order to shelter-in-place and said he understands the frustration these people feel at not being able to open their businesses, but promised that further relaxation of the restrictions was in sight, with some changes. It is likely to be announced next week.

"We are very, very close to making some announcements that I think will be very significant for people in the retail sector, in the hospitality sector, yes, that includes in that second phase, restaurants, again, with serious modifications," he said. . Newsom. "We have teams of people working, not only internally, but also externally, to analyze each type of business, within each type of industry, and to observe increases and sectoral and individual guidelines that will be necessary and a requirement of any meaning reopening."

The governor also noted the importance of childcare initiatives unveiled Thursday, reminding listeners that 20,000 childcare coupons were reserved in efforts to address the needs of critical workers and that 28,000 child-friendly spaces in facilities The state-reviewed ones were available and listed on the new website that launched Thursday.

Newsom touted the state's success in acquiring and distributing PPE, saying that 8.3 million surgical masks were shipped to hospitals and sites that needed them last week. He also emphasized the importance of PPE not only for essential workers, but also for the reopening of companies.

On Monday, the governor said he would speak about tracing, tracing, isolation, and quarantine issues, but noted that personal protective equipment was just as important for the state to make real progress.

“PPE is essential to reopen our economy sooner, so that we can make sure when we have new guidelines, those that are emerging organically at the local level or those that we are demanding at the state level, those guidelines always include protective equipment that are essential for companies reopen … We have to be really deliberative about how to reopen this economy, "Newsom said.

The governor announced the latest figures on the coronavirus emergency, saying the state now has 50,442 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 3.1 percent, with a total of 2,073 deaths for an increase of 4.6 percent.

Newsom said 91 people had died from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours. However, the state also continued to progress in testing and currently averages 25,000 tests per day.

Despite the increase in positive cases and deaths in the state, Newsom maintained that California was moving in the right direction toward reduced restrictions.

"I don't want to promise too much, but I just want to assure you that if we can hold the line and keep doing a good job and avoid the temptation to go back and congregate with people so that we can see an increase in the spread we will get there much sooner than many people think, "Newsom said.