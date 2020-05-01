Governor Andrew Cuomo – Up News Info

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that schools in New York State will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year due to coronavirus concerns.

Schools, including K-12, as well as university facilities, will continue to offer online programs. Summer school plans will be announced in late May. "Meanwhile, meal programs will continue, child care services for essential workers will continue," Cuomo said in his daily briefing.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on April 11 that the city's public school buildings, for the nation's largest school district, would remain closed until the end of the school year, but he and Cuomo are often and publicly disagreeing, and the Governor undermines the Mayor later by saying that all school closings in the state are under his jurisdiction.

Los Angeles Unified School District superintendent Austin Beutner made it official Monday that all schools in the nation's second-largest district will be physically closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year and until summer school. The district has been closed since March 16 due to the coronavirus crisis.

Cuomo said it was too early to make decisions about the next academic year.

On Thursday, 289 people in New York died from the coronavirus, which Cuomo called "lower than it has been but still tragic and terrible."