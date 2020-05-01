Governor Abbott defends plan to reopen business amid criticism from Democrats, some conservatives – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Gov. Greg Abbott defended his decision to gradually reopen businesses starting Friday amid criticism from Democrats who say he is acting too fast and from some conservatives who say he is not acting fast enough.

"We know for sure that the strategies we are using to open up the state of Texas and the way we are meet with the doctor's approval," said Governor Abbott. "But it makes good sense too when you think about the types of businesses that have been open for the past month."

His comments came during a satellite interview on Thursday afternoon.

A recent UT / Texas Tribune poll found that 56% of Texans surveyed approve of how the governor has responded to the COVID-19 outbreak, while 29% disapprove of his response.

As for Democrats, 51% disapprove of their response to the virus, while 86% of Republicans approve of the job the governor has done.

Many medical experts have said that more testing for COVID-19 is needed in the state. It is approximately 1%.

When asked if he was satisfied with the level of the evidence and what he is doing to obtain more evidence, the Governor said: "The main source for the new evidence comes from the private sector and is increasing very rapidly and, therefore, the number of tests will continue to increase. "

He also said that the gross number of people being evaluated is not the most important thing.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Instead, he noted that the number of people with positive results is still around 10% or less of the total number of tests, and that the state has one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates by capital.

Abbott said the hospitals are not being overrun.

"We haven't even come close to having that kind of challenge in Texas," he said. "We have always had many hospital beds and ICU ventilators and units. We have never had compromised capacity on our hospital premises."

While essential company workers have access to childcare, this is not the case for non-essential company workers, who say they are concerned about what they will do when they have to return to their jobs.

“Our goal is to be able to expand that to nonessential workers, but most importantly, as we do everything, we want to do it safely. We need to make sure that as we open child care, we are not going to expand COVID-19 in Texas, "said Abbott.

When asked how soon he could make an announcement about it, the governor said: “Again, it will be as soon as possible. That's a medical decision where I don't have the ability to give you a timeline activation. "

Abbott also announced Thursday night that unemployment benefits would be granted to people who refused to return to work because their children's daycare was closed and they had no choice.

Watch the full interview here: