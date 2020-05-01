GM cleared of corruption by federal prosecutors – Up News Info Detroit

As reported by Detroit News, federal prosecutors told General Motors that they would no longer be the target in their United Auto Workers investigation.

The investigation dates back to the federal investigation involving allegations of bribery and bribery of UAW officials operating the Human Resource Center Training Center with GM. The investigation has been ongoing for three years and, in the process, three UAW officials have pleaded guilty and await sentencing. One of those who pleaded guilty was former UAW President Joe Ashton.

The United States Attorney's Office notified GM on Thursday that it was not the target of a criminal investigation. According to the Detroit News, this is rare, but it is a relief that the United States Attorney rarely does.

"Recent media reports suggested that General Motors could be the focus of a,quot; new front in the years-long criminal investigation conducted by the United States Attorney's Office in Detroit, "GM said." This simply does not it's true. GM is not a target of the ongoing government investigation. The United States Attorney's Office in Detroit officially confirmed this to GM. "

This letter also comes immediately after another major corruption scandal in the UAW, as its former president was recently charged with embezzlement and extortion with union funds, and with tax evasion according to Car and Driver. He is the fourteenth person accused of a major corruption scandal with the UAW. Jones allegedly stole more than $ 1 million from the UAW, buying condos, cigar humidors, golf clubs, and other items.

The UAW has also accused 13 other officials of corruption scandals. The letter to GM is good news as FIAT Chrysler and the UAW have also appeared in the news recently as suspected partners in crime in schemes involving bribery and violating federal labor laws.

In an interview with Detroit News, US Attorney Matthew Schneider said that taking control of the UAW through organized crime civil charges remains an option to eradicate corruption in the UAW leadership.

