Glimpse of the Mortal Cults: Former follower remembers the death of the mother

A series of suspicious events.

That's what the former cult member Sara McGrath details in this exclusive clip of the new Sunday Sunday Deadly cults. In the next episode of Oxygen's popular crime documentary series, viewers will take a closer look at the case of the Kansas commune leader Daniel Perez (AKA Lou Castro)

Through this deep dive into the case, McGrath can share his alleged experiences with the self-proclaimed angel and leader of Angel & # 39; s Landing. Namely, in the images above, McGrath talks about his mother's premature loss. Jennifer on September 22, 2008.

"That day I get up and my mom is going to work, and I was at home. I tried to call her a couple of times and she just didn't answer … I really didn't think about that, you know, she was busy. She worked,quot; McGrath recalls. "Then, around 5 o'clock, Lou comes downstairs and says, 'Jennifer has had an accident.'

Asked if his mother was still alive, McGrath states that Perez, who was referring to his alias at the time, "was not responding to me."