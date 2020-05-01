Glimpse of the Mortal Cults: Former follower remembers the death of the mother

A series of suspicious events.
That's what the former cult member Sara McGrath details in this exclusive clip of the new Sunday Sunday Deadly cults. In the next episode of Oxygen's popular crime documentary series, viewers will take a closer look at the case of the Kansas commune leader Daniel Perez (AKA Lou Castro)
Through this deep dive into the case, McGrath can share his alleged experiences with the self-proclaimed angel and leader of Angel & # 39; s Landing. Namely, in the images above, McGrath talks about his mother's premature loss. Jennifer on September 22, 2008.
"That day I get up and my mom is going to work, and I was at home. I tried to call her a couple of times and she just didn't answer … I really didn't think about that, you know, she was busy. She worked,quot; McGrath recalls. "Then, around 5 o'clock, Lou comes downstairs and says, 'Jennifer has had an accident.'
Asked if his mother was still alive, McGrath states that Perez, who was referring to his alias at the time, "was not responding to me."
"So I ran after him and said, 'What did you do to my mother? What did you do to her?'" McGrath continues.
For those unfamiliar with the case, in March 2015, Pérez was sentenced to life in prison after drowning a follower. Patricia Hughes for your insurance money. As the Associated Press detailed at the time, the infamous commune leader "raised millions of dollars in life insurance payments from dead members."
In addition to this sentence, Pérez received another life sentence for sexual exploitation of a child, as well as 34 years for 26 other crimes.
As for McGrath's mother? The former cult member reveals that his mother ran her car "in a fully loaded truck and died at the point of impact."
"At this point, Trish had died and Brian had died and they had not returned. And now, my mother is gone and she probably won't return either," McGrath reflects. "I felt very lonely."
