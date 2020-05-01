Gigi Hadid injured her arm training for the tennis match with Serena Williams

Gigi hadid you need to work on your tennis game.

During your virtual visit to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon On Thursday, the expectant mother revealed that she suffered a minor injury while training with Serena Williams for the upcoming Facebook Mario Tennis celebrity tournament, where fellow tennis professionals include Naomi Osaka, Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova will be paired with stars like Hailey Bieber, Karlie Kloss and more.

While talking about her partner and talking about their impending virtual doubles match, Gigi admitted that the pair is a fairly competitive duo.

"I've been practicing a lot because if someone is more competitive than me, it's Serena. And, like, I can't, like, lose our friendship for (this), you know what I mean?" she said to the host Jimmy Fallon, admitting that his first practice session was a bit intense. "We are playing the controller version, but the first night I played, I practiced in swing mode and pulled my entire arm completely," adding, "Like, the next day, I couldn't lift my arm. I couldn't do anything. "