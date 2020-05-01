Gigi Hadid injured her arm training for the tennis match with Serena Williams

Gigi hadid you need to work on your tennis game.
During your virtual visit to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon On Thursday, the expectant mother revealed that she suffered a minor injury while training with Serena Williams for the upcoming Facebook Mario Tennis celebrity tournament, where fellow tennis professionals include Naomi Osaka, Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova will be paired with stars like Hailey Bieber, Karlie Kloss and more.
While talking about her partner and talking about their impending virtual doubles match, Gigi admitted that the pair is a fairly competitive duo.
"I've been practicing a lot because if someone is more competitive than me, it's Serena. And, like, I can't, like, lose our friendship for (this), you know what I mean?" she said to the host Jimmy Fallon, admitting that his first practice session was a bit intense. "We are playing the controller version, but the first night I played, I practiced in swing mode and pulled my entire arm completely," adding, "Like, the next day, I couldn't lift my arm. I couldn't do anything. "
Earlier in the episode, the model confirmed that she was expecting her first child with a boyfriend. Zayn Malik. "Obviously we wish we had announced on our own terms, but we are very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's good wishes and support," he told the Saturday night live alum.
She also talked about being pregnant while practicing social distancing, adding: "Especially during this time, it is a nice glimmer of hope that we can be home and together and really experience it day by day."
Before her touching announcement, Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid addressed the news that the 25-year-old ex Only one direction singer waited in an interview with the Dutch station RTL Boulevard.
"Still amazed, our little secret leaked to the press," she told the store in a statement translated into English. "Of course we are very excited. I am excited to become Oma in September, especially after losing my mother so recently. But this is the beauty of life; a soul abandons us and a new one enters. We feel very blessed "
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTML8220425bbd13df47ce3f1be4ddad5a7413%