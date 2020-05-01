Gigi Hadid confirms pregnancy in Jimmy Fallon

It's hard to say why it was necessary Gigi hadid to confirm again that you are having a baby when this information has already been confirmed by TMZ, the media that will probably be the last one standing when the world finally ends and roaches inherit the earth. But! I support Gigi's need to own her story and that's why we have to deal with this appearance in Jimmy FallonInsufficient television program.

So Hadid is pregnant. She is having a girl. He's been craving all bagels, so his birthday cake was shaped like an all bagel. That cake, which sounds great, was made, forgive me, Buddy Valastro, Cake Boss the same? What an amazing experience, Gigi! Here is his opinion:

"I don't know if it was my hormones right now or just like emotional quarantine, but I cried every five minutes for an hour every time I thought about Buddy making my cake. I couldn't stop crying. I was so happy. I was honored that I made my cake during quarantine.

I get it! I don't even like cake that much! I would cry if Buddy Valastro made me a bagel cake! I would like also You will be honored if you did it during a global pandemic and sent it to my palatial home! Trying to find a reason to have another feeling about this than neutral acceptance, and I'm falling short, baby. I've been baking a lot these days so maybe I'll send the Hadid-Malik spawn me interpretation of a bagel cake of everything, too !!

"Even in this crazy world, where any news is good news," says Fallon, "your news is good news!" I can't argue there I guess. [People]

Did you know Anderson Cooper I was pregnant?! Trick question: it wasn't! But now she has a baby!

According to a very sweet Instagram post, Cooper announced the birth of his son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, who was born through a surrogate on Monday. Described as "sweet, smooth, and healthy" by Papa Cooper, the child appears small, bald, and precious to a newborn, most of whom generally come out of the womb looking a little wrinkled. Andy Cohen, another man with a baby, said his son "I can not wait"To know the precious seed of Papa Cooper. Nice.

Congratulations to Pops, congratulations to Wyatt, and congratulations to the substitute who made a CNN presenter's dreams come true.