Get kinky during the month of May with a $ 55 Ella Paradis vibrator pack

Cinco Fiesta Vibrating Package The | $ 55 | Ella Paradis

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

If you want to go a little crazy, you should see this Ella Paradis Cinco de Mayo Package. It's just $ 55, and you get a total of three vibrators (a rabbit, fingertip vibration, and a puffer fish vibrator), as well as a sex game and sexy eye mask to wear during shenanigans with a partner. It's dropped from $ 178 dollars, so you're saving a ton of money while going down. It also benefits from free shipping. Isn't that totally stimulating? Take advantage of this deal before it's over! Be sure to check the other options at Ella Paradis while you're at it.