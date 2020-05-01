Gabrielle Union describes her former self as a & # 39; Thot & # 39; – Rapper Maino suggests they went out!

Gabrielle Union claims that before settling down with her current husband Dwyane Wade, she was "crazy."

Shortly after Gabrielle made those comments about herself (listen to the video above), rapper Maino posted a photo of the two holding hands.

Look at Maino's photo:

This image is going viral, particularly after Gabrielle's revelation during an Instagram Live interview that she used to be a great THOT.

The "Being Mary Jane,quot; star admitted her promiscuity by telling a story about NBA star Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha. Gebby said that at the time: She felt they were too young to have a committed relationship. She encouraged them both to break up and have sex with other people.

"I thought,‘ Guys, the probability of this working is very low and you should break up now and have sex with other people, "Gabrielle said. "I used a little bit different language, but isn't that what I said to both of you?"

"You looked at me and said," How old are you? Okay … "Ayesha replied.

"Precisely because I was a THOT," Gabrielle admitted.

Gabrielle's comment went viral. And less than a day later, Maino, who is known for dating many women, posted the image above.