Frontline deserves praise now and after the coronavirus pandemic ends

A crisis reveals who we really need.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis posted a photo on Facebook of five smiling janitors standing on the steps of the capitol building. The caption read: "These are the heroes who keep the Colorado State Capitol and other state buildings clean and help stop the spread of COVID-19."

He is right. They are heroes

Think about people leaving buildings to avoid getting coronaviruses. These workers [mothers, fathers, friends, sisters, brothers, sons and daughters] are entering.

A bright spot in this dark time is that we are finally praising the people who do the work that makes society possible.

In Williston, Vermont, a community came together to create a fundraiser for custodians who disinfected their schools. Kroger is offering "Thank You Bonuses,quot; for supermarket workers. Starbucks is giving free coffee to anyone who identifies as a front-line responder.

State laws now label truck drivers, food service workers, distribution center packers, plumbers, and cleaners as "essential."

Our front-line workers were always essential. They have always been the heroes of society.

The problem is that we have not treated them that way.

Since the 1940s, the National Opinion Research Center has surveyed the public to assess the perceived value of occupations. The lowest-rated jobs are cleaners, packers, and food service workers, the same jobs we all trust.

Researchers call these occupations stigmatized occupations, jobs disrespected by society at large due to their undesirable nature, the low level of skill required, or low wages.

I have seen closely the effect of stigma. I spent the last two years studying how a group of janitors experienced meaning or lack of meaning in their work.

Studies, including mine, find demeaning acts and words from the public and leaders that contribute to feelings of hopelessness, loss of dignity, and despair for an already at-risk workforce.

Stigma appears in small acts, such as building users who don't make eye contact with a janitor or a customer who doesn't return a "thank you,quot; to a food service worker.

It also appears in leadership decisions, such as in San Francisco, when janitors were unaware of a coronavirus case in an office building they cleaned. Meanwhile, the nation's knowledge workers receive extensive guidelines and resources to ensure they don't get sick.

A janitor in my study described the impact of feeling degraded and said, "It makes me feel like my job is worth nothing."

Beyond the moments of praise, what our front-line workers really need is daily dignity.

Dignity feels worthy of respect. When people feel respected, they develop a sense of pride in themselves. Pride contributes to meaning.

Studies find that experiencing meaning at work, perceiving a job as positive, purposeful, and meaningful, is associated with greater work commitment, greater overall satisfaction, and well-being outside of work.

For the general public, giving dignity means recognizing, recognizing, and thanking the people who deliver our Amazon packages, clean our public toilets, and throw away the trash.

It means educating our children that these are essential and worthy professions.

For leaders and organizations, giving dignity means constantly showing people on the front line that they matter and how they matter. It means treating front-line workers as if they are more than "here for a paycheck,quot; or a rotating responsibility. It means paying people a living wage and designing communication policies, culture, and plans with front-line workers in mind.

As I write this in social isolation, my 2 and 5 year olds just sat in front of us, staring in awe at the garbage collectors and their truck.

This is how we all should be, far beyond this pandemic.

Zach Mercury is an author and associate professor of organizational learning, performance, and change at Colorado State University.