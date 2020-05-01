Freeform Seeks New Talent Submissions Through Online Video For Network – Up News Info

Freeform is conducting a virtual talent search to find promising new talent. The search will be carried out from May 1 to 8 and requires actors who can interpret between 18 and 25 years.

The network wants potential talent to self-record one of the four Freeform series monologues available on its casting website and submit its video via upload for your consideration. Talent submissions may be considered for future online projects.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

"At Freeform, we are always looking for promising actors who have the passion and presence that permeate the screen," said Elizabeth Boykewich, cast of SVP, Freeform. "During this time, we know that many actors are at home looking for new ways to be creative, so we look forward to seeing some inspired presentations from the community."

The search ends on May 8, and all submissions must be submitted by 7:00 p.m. PT. Applicants must be US citizens at least 18 years of age to submit.