Francesca from "Too Hot to Drive,quot; wishes Harry asking him to be his girlfriend came to the issue

Too hot to handle is the latest Netflix dating show about hot singles who must refrain from having sex to form a deeper connection. So to celebrate the success of the series, we had the only Francesca answer YOUR burning questions.
Now Frankie revealed a LOT, but one of the most precious things she revealed was about her relationship with Harry.
As with most reality shows, not EVERYTHING they film makes it to the final cut, and Frankie was saddened to see that Harry asking him to be his official girlfriend did not appear in the issue:
Frankie went on to talk about how good a boyfriend Harry was while they were in retirement: he left treats under the pillow, helped her choose outfits, etc.
We really, really love to see it.
Be sure to catch Frankie and the rest of the gang in Too hot to handle, streaming now on Netflix.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!