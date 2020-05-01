Francesca from "Too Hot to Drive,quot; wishes Harry asking him to be his girlfriend came to the issue

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Francesca from "Too Hot to Drive" wishes Harry asking him to be his girlfriend came to the issue
Too hot to handle is the latest Netflix dating show about hot singles who must refrain from having sex to form a deeper connection. So to celebrate the success of the series, we had the only Francesca answer YOUR burning questions.

Now Frankie revealed a LOT, but one of the most precious things she revealed was about her relationship with Harry.

As with most reality shows, not EVERYTHING they film makes it to the final cut, and Frankie was saddened to see that Harry asking him to be his official girlfriend did not appear in the issue:

BuzzFeed Celeb / Via youtube.com

"The only thing I was expecting to see was when Harry asked me to be his girlfriend, it was the night we lost the $ 20,000, BUT I think we were naked when that happened … [and] obviously they can't air [us] naked when he asked me to be his girlfriend. [I wish] he did, but it's probably a good thing that he didn't. "

Frankie went on to talk about how good a boyfriend Harry was while they were in retirement: he left treats under the pillow, helped her choose outfits, etc.

We really, really love to see it.

Be sure to catch Frankie and the rest of the gang in Too hot to handle, streaming now on Netflix.

