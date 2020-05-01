Four injured as ax man threatens to kill shoppers at Lowe’s store – Up News Info Tampa

– A man allegedly attacked at least four people with an ax inside a home improvement store in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Wednesday, authorities said.

Witnesses told police that a man entered a Lowe’s store on Illinois Road and grabbed an ax, which was quickly removed. The suspect grabbed a second ax and began threatening the man who took the first ax from him and another client.

The suspect "was chasing us both down the hall telling us he was going to kill us and that we are the devil and we have to die, we are not going to see anyone after this," said Christina Mora, who was shopping. in the store at the moment.

Mora told Up News Info affiliate WANE that after that, they ran to the front of the store where she and the taller man broke up. The suspect followed the man, but told Mora that he would chase her later.

Four people were injured after a man allegedly threatened people with axes in a Lowe's Home Improvement on the west side of Fort Wayne. A woman who was shopping inside says that what she felt while running away from him could only be described as sheer terror. Https://t.co/qaOTk5p1Ha Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase. – Britt Salay WANE 15 (@bsalaynews) April 30, 2020

Lowe & # 39; s employees and some customers managed to become suspects on the ground soon after and hold him there until hep arrived.

Four people received minor injuries during the incident. Although Mora was not injured, she was shaken.

"I've seen him swing and try to hit other employees and actually hit an employee, so I knew he wasn't just chasing people who just threatened to do it," he said. "This gentleman was actually trying to hurt people. I thought that I was not going to get home with my children, that I was not going to see my family again, how was someone going to know what happened? "

Police detained 24-year-old Joshua Kaleb Harless and cleaned the store if others were involved, but they believe he acted alone.

Harless was charged with assault, criminal recklessness, and aggravated assault.