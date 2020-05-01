Fortnite is hosting a Diplo concert in its new party mode

Fortnite's new unarmed "party royale,quot; mode just launched on Wednesday, and the new map will host their first live concert tonight at 9 p.m. ET. DJ and producer Diplo will present a live Major Lazer set, and actor and actor Jordan Fisher will also be part of the show, according to a tweet from Epic Games.

The concert will take place on the large main stage of the music festival on the east side of the island. Since there are no weapons in the new mode, you shouldn't have to worry about defending yourself, which can make the show easier to enjoy.

Last week, Fortnite He hosted multiple Travis Scott concerts, which my colleague Andrew Webster found surreal and spectacular. The first show had 12.3 million concurrent participants, a record for one Fortnite live event, beating last year's Marshmello concert, which had 10.7 million attendees.