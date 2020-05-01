Former TCU driver Sewo Olonilua plans to form a cowboy team as a free agent – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – TCU's Sewo Olonilua has never been afraid of a challenge.

"I have faced competition since I was in the little league," he said. Needless to say, it won't back down now.

Olonilua is an undrafted free agent with every intention of joining the Dallas Cowboys team.

He was a running back at TCU, but will switch to fullback for the Cowboys.

Olonilua is embracing the change in position, knowing that he has all the skills to do so.

Finishing school in three and a half years with a degree in economics, Olonilua said graduating from college has always been his goal.

With her mother as a university professor, academics have always stood out as important in her family.

Her college coach Gary Patterson said Sewo is extremely smart, not to mention having a physical talent.

And with the coronavirus outbreak leaving the NFL season in limbo, Olonilua said he wants to be ready to make his dreams come true.