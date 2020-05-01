Home Sports Former minor league player Miguel Marte dies of COVID-19 complications

Former minor league player Miguel Marte dies of COVID-19 complications

Lisa Witt
Former athletic minor league player Miguel Marte died of complications caused by COVID-19, the team announced Friday. I was 30 years old.

Marte was born in the Dominican Republic and signed with the Atlético organization in 2008 and played five seasons in the minors: 2 1/2 seasons in the Dominican Summer League, 1 1/2 in the Arizona Rookie League and one in the short season single -A League of New York-Penn. He was primarily a first baseman and a catcher.

MORE: Sports figures who have tested positive for COVID-19

In 227 professional games, Mars hit .251 with 16 home runs, 117 RBIs, 79 runs scored and four stolen bases. His best season was 2011 with AZL Athletics; he hit .299 with six home runs and 26 RBIs in 39 games.

The Athletics posted a link to a gofundme page to help support the Mars family. They also donated $ 1,000 as part of the fundraiser.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a profound impact on the world of sports; MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS have been on hold since mid-March. MLB officials have expressed their desire to play the 2020 season, but no decisions have been made.

